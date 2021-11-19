2021 November 19 15:14

New A-RTGs start operations at YILPORT Leixões Terminal

In the scope of The Reconversion of the South Container Terminal Project, the three new A-RTG's are operational at YILPORT Leixões, according to YILPORT's release.

The-state-of-art equipment will be operated remotely, after the first phase, they will be operated semi-automatically under supervision.

With this new equipment, YILPORT increased its capacity and efficiency and will reduce the service times of the trucks and the vessels at the terminal and contribute to reducing environmental footprint.