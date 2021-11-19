2021 November 19 13:44

Annual capacity of Russian ports to rise by 43.6 million tonnes in 2021

Image source: OTEKO 835 million tonnes

In 2021, the capacity of Russian seaports is expected to rise by 43.6 million tonnes while the plan was set for 45.05 million tonnes, IAA PortNews coorespondent cites Zakhary Dzioyevas, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) saying at the joint meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council.



The growth should be attributed to the construction of port infrastructure in the port of Ust-Luga (12 million tonnes per year, Ultramar terminal), in the port of Temryuk (2.1 million tonnes per year), Taman Dry Bulk Terminal (25 million tonnes per year) as well as reconstruction of KSK terminal in the port of Novorossiysk (3.7 million tonnes per year) and federally owned facilities in the port of Pevek (0.8 million tonnes per year).v



Total throughput of Russia’s seaports is expected to reach 835 million tonnes this year.



The official emphasized that port infrastructure investors have faced challenges caused by the coronavirus related crises.



In 2021, budget allocations into port infrastructure development will exceed RUB 18.9 billion. In 2022, annual capacity of Russian ports is expected to rise by 43.99 million tonnes.