2021 November 19 12:55

Icebreaker Botnica returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic

Imgage source: Port of Tallinn

On November 18th the icebreaker Botnica, owned by Port of Tallinn’s subsidiary TS Shipping, returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic, Tallinna Sadam says in a press release.

For the fourth summer in a row, Botnica worked for Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation, an iron ore mining company near the port of Milne Inlet.

According to the CEO of TS Shipping Ülo Eero the focus, in addition to icebreaking and ice monitoring work, was this year on various surface and underwater surveys of the Canadian Arctic conducted by Canadian scientists aboard Botnica. „Botnica’s positioning capabilities and flotation devices were fully utilized in the installation of the various monitoring techniques. All special equipment installation work was carried out with the help of Botnica’s crew.“

The icebreaker Botnica has been away from Estonia since June 27. At the beginning of September, the crew changed.

In 2018, OÜ TS Shipping, a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, entered into an agreement with Baffinland for the chartering of the multifunctional icebreaker m / l Botnica for the summer period of 2018 and with annual call options for the summer periods of 2019-2022.

During the winter period, from December 20 to April 20, OÜ TS Shipping has an agreement with the Estonian Maritime Administration to provide icebreaking services in Estonian coastal waters.

OÜ TS Shipping is a 100% subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, the main activity of which is the provision of various services with the multifunctional icebreaker Botnica.