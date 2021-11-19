  • Home
  • News
  • Icebreaker Botnica returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 19 12:55

    Icebreaker Botnica returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic

    Imgage source: Port of Tallinn
    On November 18th the icebreaker Botnica, owned by Port of Tallinn’s subsidiary TS Shipping, returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic, Tallinna Sadam says in a press release.

    For the fourth summer in a row, Botnica worked for Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation, an iron ore mining company near the port of Milne Inlet.

    According to the CEO of TS Shipping Ülo Eero the focus, in addition to icebreaking and ice monitoring work, was this year on various surface and underwater surveys of the Canadian Arctic conducted by Canadian scientists aboard Botnica. „Botnica’s positioning capabilities and flotation devices were fully utilized in the installation of the various monitoring techniques. All special equipment installation work was carried out with the help of Botnica’s crew.“

    The icebreaker Botnica has been away from Estonia since June 27. At the beginning of September, the crew changed.

    In 2018, OÜ TS Shipping, a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, entered into an agreement with Baffinland for the chartering of the multifunctional icebreaker m / l Botnica for the summer period of 2018 and with annual call options for the summer periods of 2019-2022.

    During the winter period, from December 20 to April 20, OÜ TS Shipping has an agreement with the Estonian Maritime Administration to provide icebreaking services in Estonian coastal waters.

    OÜ TS Shipping is a 100% subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, the main activity of which is the provision of various services with the multifunctional icebreaker Botnica.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Tallinn, icebreakers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 19

18:36 Gasum closes the divestment of its LNG liquefaction plant in Norway to North Sea Midstream Partners
18:06 GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels and to provide assistance services and “smart shipping” solutions
17:46 X-Press Feeders enhances Panama Central America X-Press service
17:06 DEME Offshore confirms halfway mark installation milestone with Saint-Nazaire Offshore wind farm
16:47 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet led by LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov sailed into North Sea
16:31 Wärtsilä completes major project with Fincantieri to renovate three Windstar Cruises vessels
16:12 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in October 2021
15:55 Yara to start operating the world’s first fully emission-free container ship
15:14 New A-RTGs start operations at YILPORT Leixões Terminal
14:57 Maersk issues first green bond to fund first green methanol vessels
14:52 Printed outlets of PortNews Media Group for your office
14:10 Port charges for investment purposes to remain unchanged in 2022 – Rosmorrechflot
13:54 MacGregor to deliver advanced oceanographic overboard handling systems for the prestigious Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute
13:44 Annual capacity of Russian ports to rise by 43.6 million tonnes in 2021
12:55 Icebreaker Botnica returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic
12:53 GIIGNL releases MRV and GHG Neutral Framework
12:26 Navigation of small-size ships ends at Vyborg seaport from December 1
11:51 CMA CGM to reshuffle its MEDWAX service connecting the Mediterranean to West Africa
11:04 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Nov 19
10:23 Navigation of small-size ships closed at Primorsk seaport from November 29
09:58 Ruscon Group sent its 100th train service «Moscow Express»
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of November 18
09:19 Crude oil prices rise in expectation of demand

2021 November 18

18:25 KR SeaTrust-HullScan interfaces with NAPA Steel 3D Model in real time
18:06 ABS and Sofar Ocean to drive decarbonization through voyage optimization
17:47 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 3 of Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka
17:25 Rem Offshore selects Vessel Insight from Kongsberg Digital to collect vital data from their new offshore wind fleet
17:05 MOL, Team Eco Trinity successfully convert microplastics collected from seawater into energy
16:45 Imabari Shipbuilding launches a 90,000-dwt bulk carrier "LIN MIARAK"
16:25 ABP's Port of Ipswich posts record in fertiliser volumes in Oct 2021
16:16 Sovcomflot expects autonomous ships and their status regulations to be developed within a decade
16:05 OOCL announces new China Straits Service 3
15:43 “K” LINE establish new cold and dry warehouses in Thailand
15:37 Rosmorport and Primorsky UPK sign agreement on construction of the largest terminal in the Baltic
15:14 Dublin Port launches the 3FM Project for Poolbeg Peninsula
14:54 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals announce operating agreement
14:32 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2021
14:18 Rosmorport and Novaya Pristan signed agreement on expansion of Novorossiysk seaport infrastructure
13:45 Volga Shipping Company carried over 480,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil from Nizhny Novgorod Refinery
13:22 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second MRRV for the Philippines Department of Transportation
13:02 MacGregor secures a significant hatch cover order from Japan Marine United for twelve containerships
12:42 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Mero 4 Project in Brazil
12:08 Rosmorport signs cooperation agreement with Volga State University of Water Transport
11:46 Aquila Power Catamarans appoints Approved Boats as their new UK representative
11:09 Cargo throughput of Rosterminalugol to decrease by 1-1.5 million tonnes in 2021 due to insufficient capacity of railways
10:17 MABUX: Firm downward trend continues on Global bunker market on Nov 18
10:03 Port of Liepaja throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 9.2% Y-o-Y
09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of November 17
09:25 Crude oil prices continue decreasing

2021 November 17

18:06 Port of Corpus Christi remains committed to climate action efforts as COP26 concludes
17:54 FSUE Rosmorport supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its traditional General Partner
17:36 Royal Niestern Sander launches ice-breaking walk to work vessel
17:21 RF Transport Ministry expects mass use of autonomous ships in five-seven years
17:06 DNV and Equinor partner to develop software for safe carbon capture and storage
16:44 Seaport of Novorossiysk expanded with new berth
16:32 Inmarsat secures fleetwide installation agreement with Maersk Supply Service for Fleet Xpress digital portfolio
16:00 Volga Basin Administration to hold tender for reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks
15:41 MarineMax welcomes Saxdor Yachts to their fleet
15:13 Wärtsilä introduces new financial targets
14:58 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering