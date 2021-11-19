2021 November 19 11:51

CMA CGM to reshuffle its MEDWAX service connecting the Mediterranean to West Africa

CMA CGM has announced the extension of its MEDWAX service in the Mediterranean.

The new rotation will be offering:

Direct link from the West Mediterranean (Marseille, Barcelona and Valencia) to Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire,

Direct link with competitive transit times from Abidjan to Marseille

The first departure will be operated from Abidjan on December 18th, 2021 by m/v CMA CGM HOMERE voy. 0MY6IN1MA, expected to reach Marseille on January 4th, 2022.

As from next voyage 0MY2PS1MA, in Valencia on January 2nd, 2022, the new rotation will be as follows:

Valencia – Marseille – Barcelona – Tangier Med – Dakar – Abidjan – Valencia

A 5th ship will be added, enhancing service schedule reliability with vessels up to 1,700 TEU.



The service will now reach Dakar from Valencia in 15 days, Marseille in 13 days, Barcelona in 12 days and Tangier Med in 8 days.

Abidjan will be served from Valencia in 19 days, Marseille in 18 days, Barcelona in 16 days and Tangier Med in 13 days.

Valencia, Tangier and Marseille hubs will ensure smooth connections to Asia, the Indian Subcontinent & Midlle East Gulf, and the Mediterranean. Efficient intermodal solutions are proposed from/to inland destinations in France, Spain and West Africa.