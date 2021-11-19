2021 November 19 10:23

Navigation of small-size ships closed at Primorsk seaport from November 29

The decision is made amid deterioration of weather conditions, temperature below zero and ice formation forecast

Navigation of small-size ships, leisure boats and sport sailing ships is closed in the water area of Primorsk seaport (Leningrad Region) from 29 November 2021. The Order has been signed by the port Harbour Master Igor Ishchenko.

The Order does not cover port ships and fishing vessels allowed to operate in ice conditions if they obtain a required permit from appropriate organizations.

The navigation season is closed due to deterioration of weather conditions, temperature below zero and ice formation forecast.