2021 November 19 09:58

Ruscon Group sent its 100th train service «Moscow Express»

On November 18, 2021, within the framework of the Moscow Container Express service, the multimodal transport operator Ruscon organized the dispatch of the hundredth jubilee container train from the NUTEP terminal of the DeloPorts stevedore company (all of which are part of Delo Group) from Novorossiysk to Selyatino station of the Moscow region, Ruscon says in its press release.

In honor of this event, before the departure of the train, a festive ceremony was held, in which the heads and employees of Ruscon, Maersk Solutions, DeloPorts and TransContainer took part. The attendees noted that the important advantages of the Moscow Express service are high speed of delivery, reduction of the burden on the environment, and guaranteed safety of transportation.

Speaking at the ceremony, First Vice President of Ruscon Andrey Chernyshev stressed: “Since February 2020, over 4.4 thousand loaded containers have been transported by train on the Novorossiysk-Moscow route. It is not only tons of timely guaranteed cargo delivered.

Thanks to this service, we were able to reduce the volume of road transportation and, as a result, reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions. According to a preliminary estimate of our specialists, during the operation of the Moscow Express, federal highways were cleared of more than 4 thousand trucks. And for this reason, and because of the customers we plan to expand the geography of such services and develop new directions. "

The Moscow Express train departs weekly on this route. Maersk is Ruscon’s partner in this logistics project.