2021 November 18 17:47

Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 3 of Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka

Image source: NOVATEK

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey results for Phase 3 of the Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka (Murmansk Region).



NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project provides for construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each, and at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate. The total LNG capacity of the three trains will be 19.8 mtpa.

The project employs an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structures (GBS).

CCLOF is currently building GBS for Arctic LNG 2 project.



General Design Contractor is JSC «Institute Hydroproject».