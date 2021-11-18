2021 November 18 17:05

MOL, Team Eco Trinity successfully convert microplastics collected from seawater into energy

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and team Eco Trinity, led by Novelgen Co., Ltd., today announced the successful production of carbon products-a potential source of energy comparable to wood pellets-from microplastics and microalgae, collected by a microplastic collection device installed on MOL-operated vessel, according to the company's release.

The success of this demonstration shows the potential use of microplastics as an energy resource, and could encourage the collection of microplastics from the ocean to increase production of carbon materials and in turn expand the energy supply.

For the next generation living on Earth, the MOL Group will work collaboratively and creatively with its partners and stakeholders to effectively address environmental issues. The group will continue to provide solutions to critical problems such as preservation of the marine environment, protection of biodiversity, and prevention of air pollution, making a concerted effort to ensure the sustainable development of society and conserving the natural environment. In the company's words, "From the blue oceans, we sustain people's lives and ensure a prosperous future."

Eco Trinity works toward practical application of systems that generate secure, safe energy, water, and food resources with decentralized autonomous waste treatment devices and microplastic removal technology at the core.



Microplastics and microalgae are mixed and heated to 300oC for a certain period of time to decompose the organic matter and produce carbon products. When the carbon product gained through this demonstration test was subjected to calorific value analysis, the results showed a calorific value of 17.1MJ/kg (1 megajoule (MJ) is about 239 kilo calories), the same level as wood pellets.



About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., founded in 1884 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world’s top shipping companies. The company operates about 800 vessels transporting resources, energy, raw materials, and finished products.

About Novelgen Co., Ltd.

Novelgen is an R&D venture established in 2019, and focuses on addressing social issues developing useful new biological functions and new gene functions. The venture also develops water quality purification technology using microalgae to remove microplastics from the water, and produces biological adhesive for medical uses.