  • Home
  • News
  • MOL, Team Eco Trinity successfully convert microplastics collected from seawater into energy
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 18 17:05

    MOL, Team Eco Trinity successfully convert microplastics collected from seawater into energy

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and team Eco Trinity, led by Novelgen Co., Ltd., today announced the successful production of carbon products-a potential source of energy comparable to wood pellets-from microplastics and microalgae, collected by a microplastic collection device installed on MOL-operated vessel, according to the company's release.

    The success of this demonstration shows the potential use of microplastics as an energy resource, and could encourage the collection of microplastics from the ocean to increase production of carbon materials and in turn expand the energy supply.

    For the next generation living on Earth, the MOL Group will work collaboratively and creatively with its partners and stakeholders to effectively address environmental issues. The group will continue to provide solutions to critical problems such as preservation of the marine environment, protection of biodiversity, and prevention of air pollution, making a concerted effort to ensure the sustainable development of society and conserving the natural environment. In the company's words, "From the blue oceans, we sustain people's lives and ensure a prosperous future."

    Eco Trinity works toward practical application of systems that generate secure, safe energy, water, and food resources with decentralized autonomous waste treatment devices and microplastic removal technology at the core.

    Microplastics and microalgae are mixed and heated to 300oC for a certain period of time to decompose the organic matter and produce carbon products. When the carbon product gained through this demonstration test was subjected to calorific value analysis, the results showed a calorific value of 17.1MJ/kg (1 megajoule (MJ) is about 239 kilo calories), the same level as wood pellets.

    About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., founded in 1884 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world’s top shipping companies. The company operates about 800 vessels transporting resources, energy, raw materials, and finished products.

    About Novelgen Co., Ltd.

    Novelgen is an R&D venture established in 2019, and focuses on addressing social issues developing useful new biological functions and new gene functions. The venture also develops water quality purification technology using microalgae to remove microplastics from the water, and produces biological adhesive for medical uses.

Другие новости по темам: Team Eco Trinity, MOL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 18

18:25 KR SeaTrust-HullScan interfaces with NAPA Steel 3D Model in real time
18:06 ABS and Sofar Ocean to drive decarbonization through voyage optimization
17:47 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 3 of Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka
17:25 Rem Offshore selects Vessel Insight from Kongsberg Digital to collect vital data from their new offshore wind fleet
17:05 MOL, Team Eco Trinity successfully convert microplastics collected from seawater into energy
16:45 Imabari Shipbuilding launches a 90,000-dwt bulk carrier "LIN MIARAK"
16:25 ABP's Port of Ipswich posts record in fertiliser volumes in Oct 2021
16:16 Sovcomflot expects autonomous ships and their status regulations to be developed within a decade
16:05 OOCL announces new China Straits Service 3
15:43 “K” LINE establish new cold and dry warehouses in Thailand
15:37 Rosmorport and Primorsky UPK sign agreement on construction of the largest terminal in the Baltic
15:14 Dublin Port launches the 3FM Project for Poolbeg Peninsula
14:54 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals announce operating agreement
14:32 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2021
14:18 Rosmorport and Novaya Pristan signed agreement on expansion of Novorossiysk seaport infrastructure
13:45 Volga Shipping Company carried over 480,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil from Nizhny Novgorod Refinery
13:22 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second MRRV for the Philippines Department of Transportation
13:02 MacGregor secures a significant hatch cover order from Japan Marine United for twelve containerships
12:42 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Mero 4 Project in Brazil
12:08 Rosmorport signs cooperation agreement with Volga State University of Water Transport
11:46 Aquila Power Catamarans appoints Approved Boats as their new UK representative
11:09 Cargo throughput of Rosterminalugol to decrease by 1-1.5 million tonnes in 2021 due to insufficient capacity of railways
10:17 MABUX: Firm downward trend continues on Global bunker market on Nov 18
10:03 Port of Liepaja throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 9.2% Y-o-Y
09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of November 17
09:25 Crude oil prices continue decreasing

2021 November 17

18:06 Port of Corpus Christi remains committed to climate action efforts as COP26 concludes
17:54 FSUE Rosmorport supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its traditional General Partner
17:36 Royal Niestern Sander launches ice-breaking walk to work vessel
17:21 RF Transport Ministry expects mass use of autonomous ships in five-seven years
17:06 DNV and Equinor partner to develop software for safe carbon capture and storage
16:44 Seaport of Novorossiysk expanded with new berth
16:32 Inmarsat secures fleetwide installation agreement with Maersk Supply Service for Fleet Xpress digital portfolio
16:00 Volga Basin Administration to hold tender for reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks
15:41 MarineMax welcomes Saxdor Yachts to their fleet
15:13 Wärtsilä introduces new financial targets
14:58 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
14:48 Deputy PM Yury Trutnev ordered to develop cargo flow model for Far East Federal District
13:03 “K” Line listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for 11 consecutive years
12:59 Equinor signs MoU with Korean East-West Power to cooperate on 3 GW of offshore wind projects in South Korea
12:37 Rosmorport, Roscongress and Association of Training Sailboats join hands under SAILING THE GLOBE project
12:15 Haldor Topsoe and Green Fuel enter into a Memorandum of Understanding to develop scalable technologies for green ammonia
11:50 IUMI releases its 2021 analysis of the global marine insurance market
11:00 Navigation of small-size ships closed at Ust-Luga seaport from November 17
10:39 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Nov 17
09:58 TransContainer and SUEK to develop export transportation of coal in containers via Zabaykalsk
09:34 Crude oil prices decrease on US, China decision to release their Strategic Petroleum Reserves
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of November 16

2021 November 16

18:05 U.S. FMC effort will examine how data can improve ocean cargo velocity
17:41 MOL to participate in industry-academia-government collaborative marine biodiversity big data project 'Ocean180'
17:06 Additional 10 million euros of EU funds for dredging Klaipėda Seaport
16:41 P&O Ferrymasters expands size of reefer trailer fleet to meet rapidly growing customer demand
16:15 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2021 fell by 15% Y-o-Y
15:38 Ruscon Group organized first shipment of container train with refrigerated containers to Urals
15:14 Associated British Ports launches development initiative for more than 1,000 acres of strategic land
14:52 Baltiysky Zavod sends nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir for sea trials
14:20 Maersk intends to form joint venture with Grindrod in South Africa
14:07 Wärtsilä to launch ground-breaking 2-stroke future fuels conversion solution and joins forces with MSC for technology demonstration
13:53 LNG bunkering to be arranged at the port of Korsakov on Sakhalin
13:31 Port of Hamburg posts results for first nine months of 2021