2021 November 18 15:37

Rosmorport and Primorsky UPK sign agreement on construction of the largest terminal in the Baltic

Image source: Rosmorport

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it has signed an agreement with “Primorsky universal transshipment complex” LLC (“Primorsky UPK”) on the implementation of the project “Construction of the Primorsky universal transshipment complex in the seaport of Primorsk” at the Transport Week 2021 Forum. The project is a part of the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure (CPTI).

According to the project, the largest investment project on the Baltic coast of the Russian Federation is to be implemented: a whole complex of transshipment port facilities with a cargo turnover up to 65 million tons per year will have been created by 2030.

The agreement provides for financing and constructing of federal property facilities at the expense of the “Primorsky universal transshipment complex" LLC with their subsequent transfer to the treasury of the Russian Federation.

The Primorsky universal transshipment complex is the first deep-water port complex in the Baltic basin capable of handling large-tonnage sea vessels with a capacity of up to 150 thousand tons of bulk and general cargo and rolling equipment and vessels with a capacity of up to 200 thousand tons for the container service. When the full design capacity is reached, the volume of the cargo turnover of the “Primorsky UPK” will be up to 65 million tons per year. This is more than 20 % of the total cargo turnover of the Russian seaports in the Baltic basin. The seaport of Primorsk will be able to have full digitalization and optimization in the transshipment processes management.

The seaport will use new systems for loading, storage and transshipment of bulk cargo using closed technologies that exclude negative impact on the environment. Dusting and noise impacts will be totally excluded.

The port complex is an important strategic facility for such purposes as reorienting Russian foreign trade cargo from the seaports of the Baltic States and developing the Russian export potential.

The “Primorsky UPK” is a large-scale infrastructure project that includes a port complex, a new high-speed four-lane highway (43 km) with a junction to the “Scandinavia” federal highway and a modern high-speed railway infrastructure. As part of the creation of the latter, upon agreement with the “Russian Railways” JSC, the complete reconstruction of the existing Vyborg-Matrosovo-Primorsk-Ermilovo section and the construction of the North-Eastern railway bypass of St. Petersburg are planned.

The implementation of the project will create 6,000 new jobs at the terminals of the “Primorskiy UPK” LLC in the seaport of Primorsk.

To ensure comfortable conditions for the employees of the seaport, a new residential area with a capacity of up to 12 thousand people is being designed at an area of about 200 hectares in the town of Primorsk. The residential area will include a residential, social, public and business, engineering and transport infrastructure. A recreational zone will be a feature of the residential area: a park with an area of about 100 hectares will be built along the coast, and the coastal line itself will be improved.

The construction of the port complex is planned to have been finished by December 2024. In 2025, a trial operation of terminals will be carried out, logistics will be built up by shippers, and an increase in cargo turnover on a step-by-step basis will be carried out. At present, design work has already been completed and state expert examinations have been passed. A construction stage of the preparatory period has reached its closing phase.