2021 November 18 16:05

OOCL announces new China Straits Service 3

OOCL will be strengthening its China to South-East Asia service network by introducing the new China Straits Service 3 (CSS3) to be launched on December 18, 2021, from Qingdao, according to the company's release.



To supplement CSS1 and CSS2 which were launched in 2020, CSS3 will further enhance the network coverage between China, Singapore and Malaysia, providing customers with competitive and reliable shipment options. CSS3 directly connects multiple ports in China with Singapore and Malaysia to cater for the increasing demand in the market.



CSS3 port rotation: Qingdao - Shanghai - Xiamen - Nansha - Singapore - Port Kelang - Penang - Port Kelang - Pasir Gudang - Nansha - Qingdao

The first sailing will start from Qingdao on December 18, 2021.