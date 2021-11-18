2021 November 18 11:46

Aquila Power Catamarans appoints Approved Boats as their new UK representative

Aquila Power Catamarans says that it continues to grow globally, now reaching the United Kingdom with Approved Boats. Yvan Eymieu, International Sales and Distribution Manager, comments, “Aquila is thrilled to enter into this partnership with Approved Boats for the UK Market. With an excellent technical team and established after-sales service network throughout the UK and various Mediterranean ports, we’ve chosen the best partner to provide the sales support and service needed to ensure that Aquila Power Catamarans provides its customers with years of enjoyment and memory-making.”



With three locations across the United Kingdom, Approved Boats is a premium yacht brokerage and boat sales network offering the finest selection of boat sales throughout the UK and Europe.



The growth in sailing catamarans in the UK and Europe (due to their speed and stability) suggests that this region will see a similar growth trend for power catamarans. With that in mind, Aquila Power Catamarans has partnered with Approved Boats to expand this market, ensure that the brand remains at the forefront of this segment, and provide customers with the best options available.



David O’Rourke, Managing Director of Approved Boats, comments, “Approved Boats is extremely proud to be bringing these beautifully crafted and innovative boats to the UK market through our award-winning dealerships. We are looking forward to a great working relationship with Aquila Power Catamarans, with their impressive range of power catamarans. From the soon-to-be-released Aquila 28 Molokai to the 70 Luxury, there is a catamaran for every need providing excellent living space and the performance to match.”



Aquila Power Catamarans is proud to welcome Approved Boats to our growing family of international dealers. With premium partnerships such as this, Aquila can continue to deliver the best product with the best support and service to a growing global customer base.



About Aquila

Recognized globally for its high-quality, advanced composite manufacturing capabilities, Sino Eagle Yachts builds Aquila Power Catamarans in a state-of-the-art facility to exacting standards. With one of the most talented teams in the industry providing the combined knowledge and extensive experience, Aquila has established an impressive new standard of power catamaran innovation. Leading the way in the market segment, Aquila continues to pave the way with strong international sales of the award-winning Aquila brand. Uncompromising design coupled with unmatched industry experience, engineering and manufacturing by world-class builders, make up the Aquila line of true pure-bred power catamarans.