Cargo throughput of Rosterminalugol to decrease by 1-1.5 million tonnes in 2021 due to insufficient capacity of railways

In 2021, throughput of Rosterminalugol JSC (Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) can show a decrease by 1-1.5 million tonnes, year-on-year, due to insufficient capacity of the railways. According to the company, in 2020 it handled 26.5 million tonnes of coal which was a record-high result.



As of today, the excess of coal handling facilities in Russia is estimated at 138-150 million tonnes, which is too high even with seasonal factors taken into consideration. It is actually growing and the shortage in capacity of railways to the ports of Primorye lone can reach 71.5 million tonnes per year by 2030 as IAA PortNews told earlier.



To resolve the situation it is crucial to synchronize the plans on development of railway approaches to the ports, Irina Olkhovskaya, UMMC Director for Port and Rail Projects, said at the dedicated panel discussion.



When speaking about the capacity of Vostochny Port JSC and Rosterminalugol JSC, Irina Olkhovskaya emphasized that the growth rates of port facilities exceed those of the railways. Vostochny Port should reach a throughput of 55 million tonnes per year to payback the investments and Rosterminalugol should have a stable loading to keep the position taken in the foreign market.



