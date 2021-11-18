  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Firm downward trend continues on Global bunker market on Nov 18
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 18 10:17

    MABUX: Firm downward trend continues on Global bunker market on Nov 18

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued downward trend on November 17:

    380 HSFO / USD/MT – 501.67 (-0.08)
    VLSFO / USD/MT – 638.10 (-1.60)
    MGO / USD/MT – 759.82 (-2.11

    As of November 17, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel was undervalued in three out of four ports selected: Rotterdam - minus $ 28 (minus $ 11 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 12 (unchanged) and in Houston - minus $ 6 (plus $ 6). In Fujairah, MABUX MBP / DBP Index continues to register overcharge of 380 HSFO fuel grade: plus $ 3 (plus $ 13). In general, the process of 380 HSFO price transition to the underpricing sector continues.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overvalued on November 17 at two of the four ports selected: Singapore - plus $ 23 (plus $ 25 the day before) and Fujairah - plus $ 17 (plus 21). In Rotterdam and Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index recorded an underestimation of fuel grade - minus $ 13 (minus $ 2) and minus $ 6 (minus $ 7), respectively. The most significant change was the rise of underestimation rate at the port of Rotterdam by $ 11.

    As for MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, this fuel grade was underestimated on November 17 at three out of four ports selected: in Rotterdam - minus $ 45 (minus $ 25 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 27 (minus $ 13) and in Houston - minus $ 8 (plus $ 12). The only port where the MABUX MBP / DBP Index still registers overcharge is Fujairah - plus $ 15 (plus $ 37).

    The price of LNG bunker fuel at the port of Risavika (Finland) jumped on November 17 from 1281.05 USD / MT to 1523.72 USD / MT (plus $ 242.67), while the price of MGO LS was 731 USD / MT. Gas prices in Europe are still volatile and remain at high levels.

    We expect bunker prices to drop today: 380 HSFO - by minus 8-12 USD, VLSFO - by minus 10-15 USD, MGO LS - by minus 13-18 USD.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 18

18:25 KR SeaTrust-HullScan interfaces with NAPA Steel 3D Model in real time
18:06 ABS and Sofar Ocean to drive decarbonization through voyage optimization
17:47 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 3 of Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka
17:25 Rem Offshore selects Vessel Insight from Kongsberg Digital to collect vital data from their new offshore wind fleet
17:05 MOL, Team Eco Trinity successfully convert microplastics collected from seawater into energy
16:45 Imabari Shipbuilding launches a 90,000-dwt bulk carrier "LIN MIARAK"
16:25 ABP's Port of Ipswich posts record in fertiliser volumes in Oct 2021
16:16 Sovcomflot expects autonomous ships and their status regulations to be developed within a decade
16:05 OOCL announces new China Straits Service 3
15:43 “K” LINE establish new cold and dry warehouses in Thailand
15:37 Rosmorport and Primorsky UPK sign agreement on construction of the largest terminal in the Baltic
15:14 Dublin Port launches the 3FM Project for Poolbeg Peninsula
14:54 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals announce operating agreement
14:32 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2021
14:18 Rosmorport and Novaya Pristan signed agreement on expansion of Novorossiysk seaport infrastructure
13:45 Volga Shipping Company carried over 480,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil from Nizhny Novgorod Refinery
13:22 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second MRRV for the Philippines Department of Transportation
13:02 MacGregor secures a significant hatch cover order from Japan Marine United for twelve containerships
12:42 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Mero 4 Project in Brazil
12:08 Rosmorport signs cooperation agreement with Volga State University of Water Transport
11:46 Aquila Power Catamarans appoints Approved Boats as their new UK representative
11:09 Cargo throughput of Rosterminalugol to decrease by 1-1.5 million tonnes in 2021 due to insufficient capacity of railways
10:17 MABUX: Firm downward trend continues on Global bunker market on Nov 18
10:03 Port of Liepaja throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 9.2% Y-o-Y
09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of November 17
09:25 Crude oil prices continue decreasing

2021 November 17

18:06 Port of Corpus Christi remains committed to climate action efforts as COP26 concludes
17:54 FSUE Rosmorport supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its traditional General Partner
17:36 Royal Niestern Sander launches ice-breaking walk to work vessel
17:21 RF Transport Ministry expects mass use of autonomous ships in five-seven years
17:06 DNV and Equinor partner to develop software for safe carbon capture and storage
16:44 Seaport of Novorossiysk expanded with new berth
16:32 Inmarsat secures fleetwide installation agreement with Maersk Supply Service for Fleet Xpress digital portfolio
16:00 Volga Basin Administration to hold tender for reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks
15:41 MarineMax welcomes Saxdor Yachts to their fleet
15:13 Wärtsilä introduces new financial targets
14:58 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
14:48 Deputy PM Yury Trutnev ordered to develop cargo flow model for Far East Federal District
13:03 “K” Line listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for 11 consecutive years
12:59 Equinor signs MoU with Korean East-West Power to cooperate on 3 GW of offshore wind projects in South Korea
12:37 Rosmorport, Roscongress and Association of Training Sailboats join hands under SAILING THE GLOBE project
12:15 Haldor Topsoe and Green Fuel enter into a Memorandum of Understanding to develop scalable technologies for green ammonia
11:50 IUMI releases its 2021 analysis of the global marine insurance market
11:00 Navigation of small-size ships closed at Ust-Luga seaport from November 17
10:39 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Nov 17
09:58 TransContainer and SUEK to develop export transportation of coal in containers via Zabaykalsk
09:34 Crude oil prices decrease on US, China decision to release their Strategic Petroleum Reserves
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of November 16

2021 November 16

18:05 U.S. FMC effort will examine how data can improve ocean cargo velocity
17:41 MOL to participate in industry-academia-government collaborative marine biodiversity big data project 'Ocean180'
17:06 Additional 10 million euros of EU funds for dredging Klaipėda Seaport
16:41 P&O Ferrymasters expands size of reefer trailer fleet to meet rapidly growing customer demand
16:15 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2021 fell by 15% Y-o-Y
15:38 Ruscon Group organized first shipment of container train with refrigerated containers to Urals
15:14 Associated British Ports launches development initiative for more than 1,000 acres of strategic land
14:52 Baltiysky Zavod sends nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir for sea trials
14:20 Maersk intends to form joint venture with Grindrod in South Africa
14:07 Wärtsilä to launch ground-breaking 2-stroke future fuels conversion solution and joins forces with MSC for technology demonstration
13:53 LNG bunkering to be arranged at the port of Korsakov on Sakhalin
13:31 Port of Hamburg posts results for first nine months of 2021