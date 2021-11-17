2021 November 17 17:54

FSUE Rosmorport supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its traditional General Partner

IAA PortNews to hold the event on 16-17 February 2022 in Moscow

FSUE Rosmorport supports the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Partner. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow in in-person and virtual formats.



As one of the key contractors of dredging and hydraulic engineering works in Russia, Rosmorport annually supports the industry-focused event organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews. Rosmorport always takes an active part in the business programme of the Congress.

The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC).



The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).



The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



