2021 November 17 16:44

Seaport of Novorossiysk expanded with new berth

By order of the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport No. VS-372-r of August 24, 2021, the information on the seaport of Novorossiysk in the Register of Seaports of the Russian Federation has been amended, says FSUE Rosmorport.

The adjustments are caused by the change in the number of berths in the seaport of Novorossiysk. Being put into operation, a new berth No. 40a with a length of 309 meters, intended for transshipment of grain cargo, with a design capacity of 7 million tons of cargo per year, and for servicing of vessels up to 254 meters long, 40 meters wide and with a load draught of 14.4 meters, has been added to the list of the seaport berths. Accordingly, the length of the moorage wall of all berths in the seaport of Novorossiysk has increased to 16.56 km.

The Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” in the seaport of Novorossiysk has 71 berths making 78.9 % of the total number of berths in the seaport.

The length of the moorage wall of the enterprise's berths reaches almost 13.4 km making 82.5 % of the total length of the moorage wall in the seaport of Novorossiysk.

Almost 56.3 million tons of cargo, or 53.8 % of the total volume of cargo transshipment in the seaport, has been handled for the first 9 months of 2021 at the branch’s berths that have been leased to operators of sea terminals in accordance with the established procedure in the seaport of Novorossiysk.