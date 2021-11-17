2021 November 17 18:06

Port of Corpus Christi remains committed to climate action efforts as COP26 concludes

In the wake of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority reaffirms its commitments to leadership in atmospheric climate action and energy transition with compelling comments from Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman Charles W. Zahn, Jr. during the annual State of the Port event, according to the company's release.

The Port of Corpus Christi is currently the nation’s leading export gateway of U.S.-produced energy. Its leadership has designated environmental protections as a cornerstone of its Strategic Plan. Examples of this commitment include its status as the first public port authority in the world to voluntarily move to 100% renewable energy (2017); the first port authority in Texas to be Green Marine certified (2016); the first port in Texas to be recognized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for pollution protection (2018); and the first port in Texas to join the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership in April 2021.



In recent months, the Port of Corpus Christi has announced several agreements as part of its focus on driving the energy transition.

In February, the Port of Corpus Christi announced an MOU with the Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s leading industrial seaport. The MOU seeks, in part, to advance the development and deployment of innovative technologies related to navigational safety and environmental protection. In subsequent months, the Port of Corpus Christi announced MOUs with Stabilis Solutions Partners (LNG bunkering infrastructure) and Ares Management Corporation (solar energy/green hydrogen production), as well as with Howard Energy Partners (carbon neutral hydrogen production from waste gas feedstock), the Texas General Land Office (large-scale carbon storage) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (decarbonization and energy transition initiatives).



About Port Corpus Christi

As the leading U.S. crude oil export gateway and a major economic engine for Texas and the nation, the Port Corpus Christi is the largest port in the United States in total revenue tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf of Mexico with a 36-mile, soon to be 54-foot (MLLW) deep channel, Port Corpus Christi is a major gateway to international and domestic maritime commerce. The Port has excellent railroad and highway network connectivity via three North American Class-1 railroads and two major interstate highways. With an outstanding staff overseen by its seven-member commission, Port Corpus Christi is “Moving America’s Energy.”