2021 November 17 15:41

MarineMax welcomes Saxdor Yachts to their fleet

MarineMax recently announced the addition of Saxdor Yachts to their prestigious lineup of brands



Chuck Cashman, MarineMax Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, comments, "We are excited for such a great opportunity to introduce an innovative and upcoming brand in the world's biggest boating markets. This strategic partnership will allow us to offer our customers a remarkable new product. It's also a remarkable step in the growth story of Saxdor that we are thrilled to be a part of"



Saxdor hit the boating world in 2020 and instantly made waves with its award-winning boats. They bring a new era of boating with amazing design, high functionality, and an excellent driving experience. The first product under the new Saxdor brand occupies an entirely new boat category termed water scooter. This personal watercraft combines the convenience and ease of use of a jet ski with the safety and comfort of a compact boat.



"We are very excited about this long-term partnership that will ensure our US customers receive the best possible experience in regard to service level, sales and aftermarket, as MarineMax really is the best-in-class. Ever since our very first discussions with the team at MarineMax we have realized that we share the same values as companies within the aspiration for premium products in design and quality," says Ludvig Liljequist, Growth & Development Director at Saxdor Yachts.



Saxdor Yachts are available in various Florida MarineMax stores, with plans to include more locations next year. Since its launch in early 2020, Saxdor has become a global success story. They represent over 40 markets and five continents with over 700 production boats in use. Saxdor will expand production and build domestically in a shipyard based in Edenton, North Carolina, to meet the growing demand for its products in the US market.



ABOUT MARINEMAX



MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufacturers boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufacturers powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO).



ABOUT SAXDOR



Founded in 2019 out of the pencil of the internationally recognized boating industry veteran Sakari Mattila, Saxdor Yachts is the fastest-growing premium boat brand in Europe, originating from a vision to create a boat fleet that has never existed before. All boats are built with the highest standards with attention to safety by using cutting-edge technologies. The Saxdor Shipyard team possesses the expertise, experience, and advanced technology required to construct the highest-quality and most comfortable vessels. The first year was a massive success with three highly valued awards and nominations: Best of Boat Award 2020, European Power Boat of the year 2021, and Motor Boat Award 2021.