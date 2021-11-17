  • Home
  • News
  • MarineMax welcomes Saxdor Yachts to their fleet
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 17 15:41

    MarineMax welcomes Saxdor Yachts to their fleet

    MarineMax recently announced the addition of Saxdor Yachts to their prestigious lineup of brands

    Chuck Cashman, MarineMax Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, comments, "We are excited for such a great opportunity to introduce an innovative and upcoming brand in the world's biggest boating markets. This strategic partnership will allow us to offer our customers a remarkable new product. It's also a remarkable step in the growth story of Saxdor that we are thrilled to be a part of"
     
    Saxdor hit the boating world in 2020 and instantly made waves with its award-winning boats. They bring a new era of boating with amazing design, high functionality, and an excellent driving experience. The first product under the new Saxdor brand occupies an entirely new boat category termed water scooter. This personal watercraft combines the convenience and ease of use of a jet ski with the safety and comfort of a compact boat.
     
    "We are very excited about this long-term partnership that will ensure our US customers receive the best possible experience in regard to service level, sales and aftermarket, as MarineMax really is the best-in-class. Ever since our very first discussions with the team at MarineMax we have realized that we share the same values as companies within the aspiration for premium products in design and quality," says Ludvig Liljequist, Growth & Development Director at Saxdor Yachts.
     
    Saxdor Yachts are available in various Florida MarineMax stores, with plans to include more locations next year. Since its launch in early 2020, Saxdor has become a global success story. They represent over 40 markets and five continents with over 700 production boats in use. Saxdor will expand production and build domestically in a shipyard based in Edenton, North Carolina, to meet the growing demand for its products in the US market.

    ABOUT MARINEMAX

    MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufacturers boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufacturers powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO).

    ABOUT SAXDOR

    Founded in 2019 out of the pencil of the internationally recognized boating industry veteran Sakari Mattila, Saxdor Yachts is the fastest-growing premium boat brand in Europe, originating from a vision to create a boat fleet that has never existed before. All boats are built with the highest standards with attention to safety by using cutting-edge technologies. The Saxdor Shipyard team possesses the expertise, experience, and advanced technology required to construct the highest-quality and most comfortable vessels. The first year was a massive success with three highly valued awards and nominations: Best of Boat Award 2020, European Power Boat of the year 2021, and Motor Boat Award 2021.

Другие новости по темам: yachts, MarineMax, Saxdor  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 17

18:06 Port of Corpus Christi remains committed to climate action efforts as COP26 concludes
17:54 FSUE Rosmorport supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its traditional General Partner
17:36 Royal Niestern Sander launches ice-breaking walk to work vessel
17:21 RF Transport Ministry expects mass use of autonomous ships in five-seven years
17:06 DNV and Equinor partner to develop software for safe carbon capture and storage
16:44 Seaport of Novorossiysk expanded with new berth
16:32 Inmarsat secures fleetwide installation agreement with Maersk Supply Service for Fleet Xpress digital portfolio
16:00 Volga Basin Administration to hold tender for reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks
15:41 MarineMax welcomes Saxdor Yachts to their fleet
15:13 Wärtsilä introduces new financial targets
14:58 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
14:48 Deputy PM Yury Trutnev ordered to develop cargo flow model for Far East Federal District
13:03 “K” Line listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for 11 consecutive years
12:59 Equinor signs MoU with Korean East-West Power to cooperate on 3 GW of offshore wind projects in South Korea
12:37 Rosmorport, Roscongress and Association of Training Sailboats join hands under SAILING THE GLOBE project
12:15 Haldor Topsoe and Green Fuel enter into a Memorandum of Understanding to develop scalable technologies for green ammonia
11:50 IUMI releases its 2021 analysis of the global marine insurance market
11:00 Navigation of small-size ships closed at Ust-Luga seaport from November 17
10:39 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Nov 17
09:58 TransContainer and SUEK to develop export transportation of coal in containers via Zabaykalsk
09:34 Crude oil prices decrease on US, China decision to release their Strategic Petroleum Reserves
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of November 16

2021 November 16

18:05 U.S. FMC effort will examine how data can improve ocean cargo velocity
17:41 MOL to participate in industry-academia-government collaborative marine biodiversity big data project 'Ocean180'
17:06 Additional 10 million euros of EU funds for dredging Klaipėda Seaport
16:41 P&O Ferrymasters expands size of reefer trailer fleet to meet rapidly growing customer demand
16:15 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2021 fell by 15% Y-o-Y
15:38 Ruscon Group organized first shipment of container train with refrigerated containers to Urals
15:14 Associated British Ports launches development initiative for more than 1,000 acres of strategic land
14:52 Baltiysky Zavod sends nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir for sea trials
14:20 Maersk intends to form joint venture with Grindrod in South Africa
14:07 Wärtsilä to launch ground-breaking 2-stroke future fuels conversion solution and joins forces with MSC for technology demonstration
13:53 LNG bunkering to be arranged at the port of Korsakov on Sakhalin
13:31 Port of Hamburg posts results for first nine months of 2021
13:15 Change of CEO for Concordia Maritime
12:58 OTEKO launches coal line at Taman Dry Bulk Terminal able to load 8,000 tonnes per hour
12:14 ABS classes Bahri’s first gas-ready VLCC
11:50 Winners of International Youth Contest "Silver Wave" to be awarded with a trip to the Museum of the World Ocean in Kaliningrad
11:32 The Italian Coast Guard is to expand its fleet the design and construction of a new green multi-role vessel launched
11:25 SCF grows its fixed income industrial business further
11:03 Int'l tripartite efforts enabled vaccination of more than 8000 foreign sea crew
10:53 San Pedro Bay Ports postpone consideration of container dwell fee until Nov. 22
10:39 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Nov 16
10:24 FSUE Hydrographic Company supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
09:57 Cargo traffic on Volga-Baltic Basin’s main route rose by 14%
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of November 15
09:19 Crude oil market sees upward price correction

2021 November 15

18:16 Georgia Ports increases intermodal capacity with the second set of rail tracks
18:00 Sparta IV delivered cargo to Yamal Peninsula
17:46 Boskalis receives EUR 450 million offshore wind project
17:26 AD Ports Group revenue up 22% to USD 760 million in September 2021
17:01 Gazpromneft Lubricants supplied marine oils for the world diamond mining leader
16:40 Boskalis and Keppel to sell KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
16:33 Tanger Med comes to the total digitization of the import and export port passage from November 15th
16:23 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
15:57 Krasnoye Sormovo started building forth ship of Project RSD59
15:55 Damen launches new LST 100 for Nigerian Navy at Albwardy Damen, Sharjah
15:11 MacGregor introduces the next generation electric crane
15:08 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2021 rose by 62% Y-o-Y
14:32 Optimarin riding the wave of BWT retrofit demand surge