2021 November 17 15:13

Wärtsilä introduces new financial targets

Wärtsilä’s value creation potential going forward is based on two strategic themes: Transform and Perform. The Transform theme refers to decarbonisation, creating new business opportunities by leveraging growth in electricity generation, balancing power and green marine transport, according to the company's release.

The Perform theme centres around leveraging market recovery and growth, supported by robust execution and the company’s commitment to both financial and sustainability targets. Wärtsilä’s purpose to enable sustainable societies through innovation in technology and services is well connected to the Transform and Perform themes.

Considering these two strategic themes, Wärtsilä’s Board of Directors has approved the company’s new financial targets.

Wärtsilä’s new financial targets are as follows:

Net sales: 5% annual organic growth

Profitability: 12% operating margin

Capital structure: gearing below 0.50

Dividend: at least 50% of earnings



The strategy and financial targets will be discussed in more detail at Wärtsilä’s Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 18 November 2021 at 13:00–16:30 EET. During the event, Wärtsilä’s President & CEO Håkan Agnevall together with members of the Board of Management will provide information on the company's business operations, strategy, and financial development.

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.