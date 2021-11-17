  • Home
  • 2021 November 17 14:58

    GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

    GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new LNGC on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, according to the company's release.

    As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

    The vessel will be delivered in the second half of 2024.

2021 November 17

