2021 November 17 14:58

GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new LNGC on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, according to the company's release.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered in the second half of 2024.