2021 November 17 14:48

Deputy PM Yury Trutnev ordered to develop cargo flow model for Far East Federal District

Image source: RF Governement

Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, ordered to develop a cargo flow model for the Far East Federal District to control the delivery time, website of RF Government cites the official as saying at the meeting on seaborne cargo transportation held in Vladivostok.



According to Yury Trutnev, the situation in the Far East ports is difficult this year with 5,800 containers accumulated while the standard number is 2,200. “That entailed difficulties in Chukotka, the Magadan Region, Sakhalin and Kamchatka”, emphasized the official.



According to him, the government has been set a task to normalize the situation as soon as possible and prevent it in the future.



The situation is attributed to the decrease of short-sea traffic and the increase of foreign trade cargo turnover, absence of seaborne transportation control and insufficient efforts of ports on acceptance of cargo.

Following the meeting, Yury Trutnev, gave instructions to the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, Rosatom, Russian Railways, Governments of Chukotka, Sakhalin and Magadan Regions as well as Kamchatka Territory to continue monitoring of the situation and develop proposals on improvement of the situation.



A dedicated working group was earlier established by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.