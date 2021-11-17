2021 November 17 12:37

Rosmorport, Roscongress and Association of Training Sailboats join hands under SAILING THE GLOBE project

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

On the sidelines of Transport Week – 2021, FSUE Rosmorport, Roscongress Foundation and Association of Training Sailboats of Russia signed an agreement on joining hands under the SAILING THE GLOBE project, the circumnavigation of the Mir sailing ship scheduled for 2022-2023, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The tripartite agreement is aimed at establishment of partnership and joint participation in implementation of a large-scale package of activities within the circumnavigation. The agreement provides for joining hands to ensure high level of the circumnavigation organization, building of the project awareness within and outside the country.

The Mir circumnavigation is dedicated to the 78th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, celebration of the 350th anniversary of Russian Emperor Peter I and it is also a part of preparations for celebrating the World Maritime Day in Russia.

“The Mir is a unique tall ship which frequently won in the races of sailing ships. It has been acknowledged as the world’s fastest tall ship with its maximum speed under sails of 21 knots, or 38.9 km/h. However, it is going to be the first circumnavigation of the Mir. We are sure the expedition will be a success featuring safety and high standards of organization. The itinerary is being elaborated. The Mir will call Russia’s largest seaports and the ports of the Asia-Pacific Region, Latin America, West and North Europe”, said Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director for Fleet, FSUE Rosmorport.

“Tall ship Mir is the fastest sailing ship in its class. Run by FSUE Rosmorport, it has been successfully used for training of cadets for many years. The circumnavigation organizing committee is headed by Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev. For the Roscongress Foundation, it is a global educational project. Together with our partners, we will make every effort to let everybody know about the voyage process”, said Igor Pavlov, Deputy Director of Roscongress Foundation, Director of Eastern Economic Forum.

SAILING THE GLOBE will start in June 2022 during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The ship will leave the Lesnaya Harbour in Kronshtadt and will return to Saint-Petersburg a year later, in June 2023. Over a year, the ship will pass the Northern Sea Route, cross the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans, cover about 37,000 nautical miles (68,500 kilometers) which exceeds the equator length by half. Cadets of Russia’s leading maritime educational institutions, guests, media and travellers representing various countries will take part in the circumnavigation.

Built in 1987, the tall ship Mir has been serving as a training base for students of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping for 34 years already. The tall ship used to take part in large international regattas and sailing festivals. From 2014 the ship is operated by FSUE Rosmorport.

Related link:

Rosmorport presented the circumnavigation of the Mir sailing boat at the EEF >>>>