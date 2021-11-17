2021 November 17 11:00

Navigation of small-size ships closed at Ust-Luga seaport from November 17

Image source: Rosmorport

Navigation of small-size ships, leisure boats and sport sailing ships is closed in the water area of Ust-Luga seaport (Leningrad Region) from 17 November 2021. The Order has been signed by Boris Popov, Acting Harbour Master of the port.

The navigation season is closed due to low temperature, deterioration of weather conditions as well as beginning of ice formation in the water area of Ust-Luga port.