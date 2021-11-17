2021 November 17 09:34

Crude oil prices decrease on US, China decision to release their Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Oil prices fell by 0.75%-0.82%



As of November 17, 07:45 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.82% lower at $81.75 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.75% to $79.14 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are decreasing in response to US and China's upcoming release of crude from their Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR).