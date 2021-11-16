2021 November 16 17:06

Additional 10 million euros of EU funds for dredging Klaipėda Seaport

Image source, Lithuania's Ministry of Transport and Communications



In order to increase the capacity of Klaipėda Seaport and the security of maritime transport, the Ministry of Transport and Communications intends to allocate an additional 10 million euros from the investments of the European Union (EU) fund for dredging the Port’s external and internal navigation channel, says Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania.

Once the project is implemented, the depth of the external channel of Klaipėda Seaport will be 16 m (currently 15.5 m), while the depth of the internal navigation channel will be 15.5 m.

“In the context of the current geopolitical challenges, it is extremely important to increase the competitiveness of Klaipėda Seaport and continue its expansion. Our main priorities in the Port: dredging the Port’s navigation channel, expanding its territory in the southern part, developing a smart and environmentally friendly seaport. The dredging project of the Port’s channel is focused on the future, and in order to increase the Port’s competitiveness, we must be ready to receive vessels of the highest tonnage in Klaipėda,” says Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis.

The larger part of the Port’s channel will soon reach the depth of 15 m. Afterwards, dredging up to 15.5 m will begin.

Dredging the navigation channel up to 15.5–16 m is essential in order to increase the capacities of Klaipėda Seaport and enhance the security of maritime transport for larger vessels, as well as to increase the efficiency of the transport chain. Once the depth of the navigation channel increases, the Port will be able to receive more fully loaded vessels, which will reduce cargo transportation time and air pollution.

According to the Minister, the changing global tendencies establish that maritime business efficiency is ensured by building and operating larger vessels. Currently, if there are unfavourable weather conditions or higher waves, to ensure safety, acceptance to the Port is restricted, especially for larger vessels. Our aim is to make Klaipėda Seaport ready to receive vessels of the highest tonnage.

The total value of this project is 46.8 million euros. Financing from the EU structural funds constitutes around 28 million euros, while the rest of the funds are provided by the Seaport Authority. The maritime channel dredging works should be completed in the spring of 2023.