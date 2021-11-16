2021 November 16 16:15

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2021 fell by 15% Y-o-Y

Exports rose by 35%

In January-October 2021, port Kavkaz handled 28.9 million tonnes of cargo (-15%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 15%, year-on-year, to 13.207 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 35% to 1.719 million tonnes, imports – by 11% to 41,000 tonnes, while short-sea traffic fell by 20% to 13.802 million tonnes.

Coal handling surged 2.6 times to 1.727 million tonnes. Handling of grain dropped by 14% to 16.852 million tonnes. Handling of oil products fell by 7%, year-on-year, to 8.013 million tonnes, sulphur – by 49% to 1.932 million tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 44% to 128,800 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 30%, year-on-year, to 4,372 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.