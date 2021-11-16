2021 November 16 15:38

Ruscon Group organized first shipment of container train with refrigerated containers to Urals

On November 11, 2021, the multimodal transport operator Ruscon, part of the Delo Group, together with TransContainer, Maersk and Polyarnaya Zvezda organized dispatch of a container train composed of refrigerated containers to the Urals region for the first time. According to the press release of Ruscon, this method allows the Company to optimize the transit time up to 4 days, which is very important for the delivery of perishable goods.

The container train, carrying among others twelve forty-foot Maersk refrigerated containers with fresh fruits from Turkey, departed from the Ruscon-4 inlandterminal in Novorossiysk to the Yekaterinburg-Tovarny station. Insurance the safety of the cargo, maintenance of the temperature regime and power generation along the route are provided by anautonomous energy container. Ruscon is responsible for the railway part of the service, Polyarnaya Zvezda – for the refrigeration part. Through transportation in refrigerated containers from Turkey to the Urals region is provided by Maersk.

Senior Vice-President of Ruscon Andrey Chernyshev commented on this shipment: «The Ural region is a promising area for the development of railway container services from the South of Russia, especially for refrigerated shipments with delicate cargo. We have our own representative office in Yekaterinburg and Ruscon can quickly offer local customers individual logistics solutions.

Next week we are preparing to send another train with refrigerated containers along this route. In the future, we are considering the possibility of expanding the delivery geography for perishable products in refrigerated containers to Siberia».