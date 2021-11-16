2021 November 16 14:52

Baltiysky Zavod sends nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir for sea trials

Image source: Baltiysky Zavod

On 16 November 2021, Baltiysky Zavod (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) sent the first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, Sibir, for sea trials, the shipbuilding company says in a press release.



The nuclear-powered icebreaker left the outfitting quay of the Baltiysky Zavod shipyard and headed for the Gulf of Finland where it will commence implementing the programme of the shipyard’s sea trials.



For three weeks, the trial crew of Baltiysky Zavod and representatives of the contractors will test the operation of the icebreaker’s mechanisms and equipment.



The package of the planned tests includes testing of the steam-turbine plant, electric propulsion system, shaft line and deck machinery (anchor handling and steering units). Speed and maneuvering characteristics of the icebreaker will also be checked as well as functioning of ship's service systems and automatics.



The trials will also include testing of the navigation and communication systems as well as operation of the helicopter complex.

The Sibir is the second ship of Project 22220 built by Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. Laid down on 26 May 2015, it was launched on 22 September 2017. The delivery is scheduled for the end of the current year.



Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 ships are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time.

Key particulars of Project 22220: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), LOA - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.



The icebreaker will be powered by a pair RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. The new generation system was developed specially for this ship. The vessels dual-draft concept and capability will allow operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.



The icebreakers designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.



Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building a series of five nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220. The lead icebreaker named Arktika was put into operation in 2020, The Sibir, Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka icebreakers are under construction. The series can be extended to 7 icebreakers.



