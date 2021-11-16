2021 November 16 17:41

MOL to participate in industry-academia-government collaborative marine biodiversity big data project 'Ocean180'

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced its intent to participate in the industry-academia-government collaborative project to conserve marine biodiversity called "Ocean180, led by Professor Yasuhiro Kubota of the Biology Program, Marine and Natural Science Dept. in the Faculty of Science at the University of the Ryukyus.

This is a long-term project to protect marine biodiversity which will visualize ocean ecosystems based on big data related to marine life, statistical modeling, and artificial intelligence (AI) in cooperation with research institutes such as universities, citizens, government agencies, companies, and financial institutions. The name "Ocean180" reflects the wish for a reversal of deteriorating conditions in the world's oceans and a move toward improvement. The project will promote effective actions to conserve and regenerate the oceans based on big data analysis of biodiversity.

MOL will provide ship operation data, and so on, cooperating in the development of technology to visualize the impact of shipping on ecosystems, integrating marine life data and ocean shipping data. It will also help promote practical application of the project and study the feasibility of commercializing and broadening the use of various expertise and technologies stemming from the project, by making use of information and knowledge gained from the project in MOL-backed initiatives to protect marine biodiversity.

In June 2021, the MOL Group established the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1" with the aim of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. The group works to preserve marine environments and protect biodiversity through these contributions to the sustainable development of our society and the preservation of nature.