2021 November 16 16:41

P&O Ferrymasters expands size of reefer trailer fleet to meet rapidly growing customer demand

P&O FERRYMASTERS has announces the expansion of its fleet of reefers - refrigerated trailers - to enable more customers to benefit from the end-to-end logistics company’s expertise in solving supply chain challenges for temperature-controlled goods, according to the company's release.

The 25 new specialist trailers are being introduced to provide additional capacity for a major new partnership with an international business. Combining energy-efficiency, tailored temperature management, competitive pricing, track and trace and impeccable hygiene, the reefer trailers offer customers expert end-to-end temperature-controlled transport across Europe.



Sustainability is at the heart of the fleet expansion. After a rigorous audit process, the British Retail Consortium Global Standards has renewed P&O Ferrymasters’ Agent and Brokers certification for their Dover and Amsterdam offices, awarding reefer trailer activity in Europoort its highest AA status for the carriage of food products – the ultimate endorsement of quality. An array of plugins available at the quay and vessels will result in significant CO2 savings, supporting P&O Ferrymasters’ objective of integrating sustainability into its operations to make a positive contribution to economies and communities.

P&O is a leading pan-European ferry and logistics group at the heart of Europe’s economy and a part of DP World, the leading provider of smart logistics solutions and enabler of the flow of trade across the globe. P&O Ferries is a major provider of freight transport and passenger travel services, sailing on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. Working closely with P&O Ferries, Its logistics business P&O Ferrymasters operates integrated road and rail links to countries across the continent including Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and Romania, and facilitates the onwardmovement of goods to Europe from Asian countries via the Silk Road.