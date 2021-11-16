2021 November 16 13:53

LNG bunkering to be arranged at the port of Korsakov on Sakhalin

Photo from Transport Week stream



A number of projects foreseen for implementation at the port of Korsakov, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko as saying at the Transport Week in Moscow.



According to the official, Korsakov is to be turned into a port of refuge and to develop the facilities for processing and storage of fish products.



Besides, a base is to be arranged for shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in tank containers for the energy system of the Kurils and for LNG bunkering.



“At the port of Korsakov, we are going to create a port of refuge and to organize storage and processing of fish there. It is actually a large project, a large fish hub... Taking into consideration LNG production and construction of new plants for low-scale production of LNG, we are going to use Korsakov for shipment of special containers to supply the Kuril Islands... we are getting ready to arrange LNG bunkering. That is all associated with low-carbon footprint. And we are moving towards a hydrogen terminal, we are preparing for establishment of a hydrogen production facility”, told the Governor.



The Port of Korsakov is located on the southern shore of Sakhalin island in the Aniva Bay. It includes the following terminals” Poronaysk, Pogranichnoye, Moskalvo, Nabil.



The Port of Korsakov is among the key ports in the Far East Basin. It is linked by regular lines with the ports of the Primorsk Territory, Japan, Republic of Korea and the Kuril Islands. The port also welcomes cruise liners.



The port’s water area is 113.26 square meters. The port numbers 32 berths with a total quay line of 3,340.85 meters. The capacity of the port’s cargo terminals is over 4 million tonnes per year, passenger terminals – 31,500 passengers per year.



