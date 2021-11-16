2021 November 16 12:58

OTEKO launches coal line at Taman Dry Bulk Terminal able to load 8,000 tonnes per hour

Photo by IAA PortNews

The launching ceremony was held in the framework of Transport Week - 2021

On 16 October 2021, OTEKO Group launched a line for loading of coal at Taman Dry Bulk Terminal. As IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the site, the new facility has a capacity of 8,000 tonnes per hour.



The launching ceremony has been held via videoconference between Moscow and Taman in the framework of Transport Week – 2021 during the visit of the government delegation.

The new line operation was kicked off via videoconference by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.



The facility will let reduce handling of Capesize ships at the port of Taman by a half, from 48 to 24 hours.



The equipment including Russia’s largest stacker reclaimer (bucket wheel diameter – 10.6 m), a covered conveyor and a specialized shiploading machine ensures handling of 8,000 tonnes per hour.

The line designed and manufactured by Bedeschi (Italy) is customized to meet individual requirements of OTEKO.



It is the fifth line of Taman Dry Bulk Terminal to deliver coal from the storage facilities to the berth. Earlier built lines of 4,500 t/h in capacity could load Capesize ships (of up to 220,000 dwt) for minimum 48 hours. The new line will let decrease this time to 24 hours.Assembling and commissioning of one more powerful line will be completed in the near time. When it is put into operation in 2022 together with a new coal storage facility, the capacity of the coal terminal will reach 72 million tonnes per year.

Photo by IAA PortNews

“The launching of Russia’s most efficient coal loading line is a milestone event for OTEKO. For us, the reduction of ship handling time ensures stable operations round the year as we take maximum from the favourable weather ‘windows’. For our customers, that means the reduction of seaborne freight expenses. The advantages of Taman, non-freezing water area and a deep fairway, are consistently expanded by OTEKO through introduction of advanced and environmentally sustainable technological solutions thus making the port and industry cluster of Taman more attractive for Russian exporters”, said Michel Litvak, the founder of OTEKO Group.



Taman Dry Bulk Terminal is the first and the largest terminal for loose cargo in the Azov-Black Sea Basin of Russia.



OTEKO Group) is a private investor in port infrastructure in southern Russia. Since 2000 OTEKO Group has been implementing a comprehensive investment program for the construction of terminal facilities in the port of Taman.

The Group has already built and launched the Taman Liquid Bulk Terminal (a facility for export of liquefied petroleum gas, oil and oil products with a capacity of 20 million tonnes a year) and the Taman Dry Bulk Terminal with a capacity of 60 million tonnes per year (Phase 2 is under construction).

