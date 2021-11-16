2021 November 16 13:15

Change of CEO for Concordia Maritime

Erik Lewenhaupt will take over as CEO of Concordia Maritime on 1 January 2022. Erik succeeds Kim Ullman, who has informed the Board of his wish to step down as CEO and retire, according to the company's release.

Erik Lewenhaupt has a long track record in tanker shipping. He started his tanker career at Nordström & Thulin in 1996, and was later recruited to Stena Bulk, where he was tanker chartering manager in both Gothenburg and Singapore. His most recent position has been Head of Sustainability at Stena Line, where he has been instrumental in transforming Stena’s ferry services into one of the transport sector’s most sustainable operations.

Erik takes over from Kim Ullman, who was involved in starting and establishing Stena’s tanker shipping business, now Stena Bulk and Concordia Maritime. Kim Ullman has been both influential and instrumental in several crucial transactions. In addition to his position as Vice President of Stena Bulk for many years, Kim has also been CEO of Stentex, Head of Stena Bulk’s Houston office and CEO of Stena LNG and Stena Weco. For the last eight years, he has been CEO of Concordia Maritime.