2021 November 16 12:14

ABS classes Bahri’s first gas-ready VLCC

The ABS-classed Rayah, Bahri’s first gas-ready very large crude carrier (VLCC), has been delivered, according to the company's release.

The 319,000 DWT double-hull oil carrier was built by International Maritime Industries (IMI) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) at HHI’s shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea. The vessel features the ABS SUSTAIN-1 notation as well as the LNG Ready notation recognizing its preparations for a future retrofit for LNG-fueled operation.

The ABS Sustain notations demonstrate adherence to certain UN Sustainable Development Goals related to vessel design, outfitting and layout that can be controlled, measured and assessed. They establish a pathway for sustainability certification and reporting. Both the SUSTAIN-1 and LNG Ready notations reflect Bahri, IMI, and ABS’ commitment to the environmental protection elements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030 Vision.

ABS has introduced an ‘Alternative Fuel Ready’ approach to help shipowners prepare their fleets for the introduction of alternative fuels. Introduced through the Guide for Gas and Other Low-Flashpoint Fuel Ready Vessels, it is designed to support shipowners looking to build a new vessel or convert an existing one to use LNG, methanol, ethane, LPG, hydrogen, ammonia and other gases or low-flashpoint fuels.