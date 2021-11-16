2021 November 16 11:32

The Italian Coast Guard is to expand its fleet the design and construction of a new green multi-role vessel launched

The contract for the design and construction of a multi-role offshore unit (UAM) was signed in Rome at the headquarters of the General Command of the Harbour Authorities - Coast Guard, according to Fincantieri's release.



The signing took place between the Commanding General, Adm. Inspector Nicola Carlone, and the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono, the latter representing the two companies, Fincantieri and Cantiere Navale Vittoria, which will operate through a temporary grouping of companies (RTI).



The order, finalizing the tender procedure, is worth approx. 80 million euros and it envisages the construction of one multi-role offshore unit, the related 5-year temporary support service, as well as the possibility of exercising the option right for the construction of 2 additional units.



The project combines the Coast Guard’s needs with the experience acquired with the patrol vessels “Dattilo” and “Diciotti”, delivered by Fincantieri in 2013 and 2014.



Thanks to its unique features, the new unit will be able to fulfill the different missions assigned to the Coast Guard by the State laws, ranging from sea rescue to maritime safety, from marine conservation to fish resources protection, as well as civil protection.



The ship will be able to operate in long-range deep-sea missions, with a logistical autonomy of at least 20 days, exceeding 4,800 miles, in which – thanks to the on-board technologies and advanced communication and discovery systems – she will be able to also take on the leading role of coordinating air and naval assets in the operation areas.



With a total length of about 85 meters, the vessel will feature excellent sea-keeping qualities, as well as high maneuverability thanks to an azimuth-type electric propulsion system (two azipods), powered by an electrical generation plant, and to two bow thrusters for dynamic positioning, which guarantee the unit’s environmental sustainability. The high flexibility and the necessary multi-role capacity of the ship are enhanced by the presence of a large working deck with off-shore cranes and a boarding ramp for wheeled vehicles, together with the flight deck allowing the landing and take-off of helicopters, a dedicated rescue zone with related inflatable boats with rigid keel (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat), the anti-pollution systems (rec-oil), the hospital area and other equipment.