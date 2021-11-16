  • Home
  • News
  • The Italian Coast Guard is to expand its fleet the design and construction of a new green multi-role vessel launched
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 16 11:32

    The Italian Coast Guard is to expand its fleet the design and construction of a new green multi-role vessel launched

    The contract for the design and construction of a multi-role offshore unit (UAM) was signed in Rome at the headquarters of the General Command of the Harbour Authorities - Coast Guard, according to Fincantieri's release.
     
    The signing took place between the Commanding General, Adm. Inspector Nicola Carlone, and the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono, the latter representing the two companies, Fincantieri and Cantiere Navale Vittoria, which will operate through a temporary grouping of companies (RTI).
     
    The order, finalizing the tender procedure, is worth approx. 80 million euros and it envisages the construction of one multi-role offshore unit, the related 5-year temporary support service, as well as the possibility of exercising the option right for the construction of 2 additional units.
     
    The project combines the Coast Guard’s needs with the experience acquired with the patrol vessels “Dattilo” and “Diciotti”, delivered by Fincantieri in 2013 and 2014.
     
    Thanks to its unique features, the new unit will be able to fulfill the different missions assigned to the Coast Guard by the State laws, ranging from sea rescue to maritime safety, from marine conservation to fish resources protection, as well as civil protection.
     
    The ship will be able to operate in long-range deep-sea missions, with a logistical autonomy of at least 20 days, exceeding 4,800 miles, in which – thanks to the on-board technologies and advanced communication and discovery systems – she will be able to also take on the leading role of coordinating air and naval assets in the operation areas.
     
    With a total length of about 85 meters, the vessel will feature excellent sea-keeping qualities, as well as high maneuverability thanks to an azimuth-type electric propulsion system (two azipods), powered by an electrical generation plant, and to two bow thrusters for dynamic positioning, which guarantee the unit’s environmental sustainability. The high flexibility and the necessary multi-role capacity of the ship are enhanced by the presence of a large working deck with off-shore cranes and a boarding ramp for wheeled vehicles, together with the flight deck allowing the landing and take-off of helicopters, a dedicated rescue zone with related inflatable boats with rigid keel (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat), the anti-pollution systems (rec-oil), the hospital area and other equipment.

Другие новости по темам: Fincantieri  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 16

18:05 U.S. FMC effort will examine how data can improve ocean cargo velocity
17:41 MOL to participate in industry-academia-government collaborative marine biodiversity big data project 'Ocean180'
17:06 Additional 10 million euros of EU funds for dredging Klaipėda Seaport
16:41 P&O Ferrymasters expands size of reefer trailer fleet to meet rapidly growing customer demand
16:15 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2021 fell by 15% Y-o-Y
15:38 Ruscon Group organized first shipment of container train with refrigerated containers to Urals
15:14 Associated British Ports launches development initiative for more than 1,000 acres of strategic land
14:52 Baltiysky Zavod sends nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir for sea trials
14:20 Maersk intends to form joint venture with Grindrod in South Africa
14:07 Wärtsilä to launch ground-breaking 2-stroke future fuels conversion solution and joins forces with MSC for technology demonstration
13:53 LNG bunkering to be arranged at the port of Korsakov on Sakhalin
13:31 Port of Hamburg posts results for first nine months of 2021
13:15 Change of CEO for Concordia Maritime
12:58 OTEKO launches coal line at Taman Dry Bulk Terminal able to load 8,000 tonnes per hour
12:14 ABS classes Bahri’s first gas-ready VLCC
11:50 Winners of International Youth Contest "Silver Wave" to be awarded with a trip to the Museum of the World Ocean in Kaliningrad
11:32 The Italian Coast Guard is to expand its fleet the design and construction of a new green multi-role vessel launched
11:25 SCF grows its fixed income industrial business further
11:03 Int'l tripartite efforts enabled vaccination of more than 8000 foreign sea crew
10:53 San Pedro Bay Ports postpone consideration of container dwell fee until Nov. 22
10:39 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Nov 16
10:24 FSUE Hydrographic Company supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
09:57 Cargo traffic on Volga-Baltic Basin’s main route rose by 14%
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of November 15
09:19 Crude oil market sees upward price correction

2021 November 15

18:16 Georgia Ports increases intermodal capacity with the second set of rail tracks
18:00 Sparta IV delivered cargo to Yamal Peninsula
17:46 Boskalis receives EUR 450 million offshore wind project
17:26 AD Ports Group revenue up 22% to USD 760 million in September 2021
17:01 Gazpromneft Lubricants supplied marine oils for the world diamond mining leader
16:40 Boskalis and Keppel to sell KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
16:33 Tanger Med comes to the total digitization of the import and export port passage from November 15th
16:23 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
15:57 Krasnoye Sormovo started building forth ship of Project RSD59
15:55 Damen launches new LST 100 for Nigerian Navy at Albwardy Damen, Sharjah
15:11 MacGregor introduces the next generation electric crane
15:08 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2021 rose by 62% Y-o-Y
14:32 Optimarin riding the wave of BWT retrofit demand surge
14:09 Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
13:43 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 10M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
13:20 SCF concludes new international project financing for two shuttle tankers
12:54 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre in partnership with HAROPA PORT
12:36 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
12:13 Silversea Cruises takes delivery of 10th ship Silver Dawn from Fincantieri in Ancona
11:35 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg rose by 5% in 10M’2021
11:11 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% (detalization)
10:47 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Nov 15
10:44 RF Ministry of Transport drafted Order on port charges for investment purposes for 2022-24
10:22 Public-Private Partnerships Online Masterclass is now back by popular demand
10:00 Crude oil prices continue decreasing on output growth
09:37 Infocus International launches live online masterclass on Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
09:20 Freeport of Riga handled more general and liquid bulk cargo in October

2021 November 14

15:48 Carnival Cruise Line solidifies its leadership in Texas cruise market by announcing brand-new Excel-Class ship coming to Galveston in 2023
14:09 Welsh ports will have a revolutionary role in decarbonisation
13:41 A NZ tourism company fined $160,000 for open hatch injury on its vessel
12:37 Kemp, Georgia ports mark Mega Rail milestone
11:12 Solstad Offshore secures contracts for two CSVs
11:03 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre
10:38 Gunvor divests stake in Rotterdam terminal to GES under long-term energy transition partnership
09:18 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announces key leadership change