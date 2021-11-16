2021 November 16 10:24

FSUE Hydrographic Company supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner

IAA PortNews to hold the event on 16-17 February 2022 in Moscow



FSUE Hydrographic Company supports the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow in in-person and virtual formats.



The event is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport. The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC).



The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).

FSUE Hydrographic Company acts as a state customer under the projects on reconstruction, modernization and construction of hydraulic engineering structures and other port infrastructure facilities including handling complexes and terminals within the Northern Sea Route waters.

FSUE Hydrographic Company is also given the functions of the state customer of works on construction of federally owned facilities within NSR.

The company is set to build its own dredging fleet.

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



