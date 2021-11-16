2021 November 16 09:57

Cargo traffic on Volga-Baltic Basin’s main route rose by 14%

Image source: Volga-Baltic Administration

As of November 15, cargo traffic on the main route of the Volga-Baltic Basin totaled 16.6 million tonnes, up 14%, year-on-year (vs 14.6 million tonnes in the same period of the previous year). According to the press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), the number of voyages increased by 39%, from 16,500 to 23,000.

The number of lock through operations rose by 9% to 36,000. A total of 64,500 vessels passed the locks, up 15%, year-on-year.

The navigation season on the Volga-Baltic waterways ends a little later than it was scheduled by Rosmorrechflot.

The main route with guaranteed depth and lighted aids to navigation is 805 kilometers long. It runs within Saint-Petersburg, the Leningrad Region and the Vologda Region and includes the Neva river, the southern lane of the Ladoga lake, the Svir river, the Vodorazdelny canal and the Sheksna river.

Removal of aids to navigation begins on November 16.

The guaranteed depth along the route is sufficient for ships with a draft of up to 3.75 meters.

The total length of waterways in the Volga-Baltic basin is 4,961.12 kilometers including 3,012.6 kilometers of waterways with guaranteed dimensions.

Throughout the navigation season, bottom-cleaning and dredging works were conducted on Volkhov river to increase the guaranteed depth to 2.4 meters. The project covers a period through 2023.

