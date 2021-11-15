2021 November 15 15:55

Damen launches new LST 100 for Nigerian Navy at Albwardy Damen, Sharjah

The new, 100-metre LST 100 for the Nigerian Navy has been launched at Albwardy Damen, Sharjah, UAE a few months ago. On completion the 100-metre, roll-on-roll-off landing ship will have the capacity to accommodate a crew of 32 and 250 Embarked Marine Forces personnel, according to the company's release.

The vessel also has deck space for vehicles, a helicopter / UAV deck and significant space for cargo, which can be loaded via both a stern and a bow ramp or using the 25-tonne main crane. These and other capabilities will enhance the Nigerian Navy’s ability to deploy troops and military hardware and vehicles in support of maritime security operations, as well as the supply of relief material in the event of disasters or other crises. Overall, it will be a critical component of power projection for the enhancement of Nigeria’s maritime security at every level.

The confidence placed in DAMEN was well justified given the timely launching ceremony despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. DAMEN offers a wide range of standardised LST vessels from 40-metres up to 120-metres, all fully customisable to meet the specific needs of each client. The Nigerian Navy’s LST 100 is scheduled for delivery in 2022.

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.