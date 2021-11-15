2021 November 15 14:09

Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-October 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 43,204,400 tonnes of cargo, up 3%, year-on-year.

According to the Baltic Sea Ports Administration, handling of crude oil rose by 4%, year-on-year, to 29,601,800 tonnes, handling of oil products totaled 13,602,200 tonnes (+2%).

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).