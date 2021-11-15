  • Home
  • News
  • Optimarin riding the wave of BWT retrofit demand surge
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 15 14:32

    Optimarin riding the wave of BWT retrofit demand surge

    The market is heating up for ballast water treatment (BWT) systems amid a retrofit rush that has resulted in a recent surge of orders for leading supplier Optimarin – and it says fast-track delivery is vital to meet soaring demand.

    Shipowners are continuously upgrading their vessels with BWT systems ahead of a 2024 deadline for compliance with the IMO’s ballast water management convention and this has triggered a wave of orders that has challenged the capacity to deliver of some overstretched suppliers, according to Optimarin.

    “We have been gaining new clients at an increasing rate every month throughout 2021, both in our established markets and those where we have previously sold fewer systems, with a 15-20% year-on-year increase in the number of systems sold to date,” says chief executive Leiv Kallestad.

    “We believe this is a factor of our capability for fast-track delivery with a turnaround time on orders of about 30 days - and in some cases down to only 10 days - compared with typically around three months for the industry.”

    He attributes this to the company having readily available approvals documentation, a very fast and efficient ordering process, and the flexible modularity of its system to ease installation.

    Pandemic after-shocks

    He believes there has been a lot of pent-up demand due to national lockdown restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic that have acted as a constraint on global supply chain logistics, as well as the fact many shipowners have been reluctant to take their vessels offline for BWT retrofits as business has been booming in certain shipping segments.

    The long-established Norwegian supplier has so far sold more than 1200 BWT systems, with 900 installed on vessels, and is on course to meet the next short-term sales milestone of 1500 systems, according to Kallestad.

    “Optimarin is well-positioned in all ship segments, with significant positions in offshore, cargo, bulk, container and tanker, and seems to be steadily increasing its overall market share in its target market segments,” Kallestad says.

    The company, with a broad geographical presence, has in particular seen increased sales in Turkey where it has recently secured as many as 25 orders.

    “Ten countries have accounted for around 70% of its sales with the remaining 30% distributed around the world. Safe to say Optimarin is present where the shipowners are and where the ships are being built," Kallestad says.

    He states that Optimarin has expanded its customer base with between 5-7 new clients per month, which offers potential for multiple deliveries to any one client as additional BWT systems are required on other vessels in its fleet.

    “We take a long-term partnership approach with our clients as a supplier that is able to offer an efficient turnkey delivery, as well as fast and responsive aftersales and technical support throughout the estimated 25-year lifetime of the system,” he explains.

    'Thinking smarter’

    The company has also focused on product development to continuously enhance the quality of its well-proven technology, which has resulted in a more compact system as complex parts have been replaced with smaller, simpler and more robust components.

    This has significantly reduced the footprint of the system that makes it easier to install for retrofits, which presently account for a major proportion of Optimarin’s turnover, as well as on newbuilds.

    In addition, this improvement drive has reduced manufacturing costs for the system that has enabled the supplier to offer more competitive pricing even with a better-quality product.

    “Optimarin is achieving stronger sales as it is a trusted brand with shipowners due to its strong track record of reliability. But at the same time we need to run faster and think smarter with the system as the market is not standing still,” Kallestad says.

    The company recently took a major leap in digitalisation of its system with the launch of OptiLink, a cloud-based digital solution to enhance operation and maintenance through remote troubleshooting 24/7 and data analytics for fleet-wide ballast water management.

    “We have taken the system to the next level with this solution that can reduce vessel downtime, thereby improving voyage planning and efficiency to contribute to lower fuel consumption that in turn cuts costs and emissions,” Kallestad says.

Другие новости по темам: Optimarin, ballast water treatment systems  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 15

18:16 Georgia Ports increases intermodal capacity with the second set of rail tracks
18:00 Sparta IV delivered cargo to Yamal Peninsula
17:46 Boskalis receives EUR 450 million offshore wind project
17:26 AD Ports Group revenue up 22% to USD 760 million in September 2021
17:01 Gazpromneft Lubricants supplied marine oils for the world diamond mining leader
16:40 Boskalis and Keppel to sell KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
16:33 Tanger Med comes to the total digitization of the import and export port passage from November 15th
16:23 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
15:57 Krasnoye Sormovo started building forth ship of Project RSD59
15:55 Damen launches new LST 100 for Nigerian Navy at Albwardy Damen, Sharjah
15:11 MacGregor introduces the next generation electric crane
15:08 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2021 rose by 62% Y-o-Y
14:32 Optimarin riding the wave of BWT retrofit demand surge
14:09 Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
13:43 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 10M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
13:20 SCF concludes new international project financing for two shuttle tankers
12:54 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre in partnership with HAROPA PORT
12:36 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
12:13 Silversea Cruises takes delivery of 10th ship Silver Dawn from Fincantieri in Ancona
11:35 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg rose by 5% in 10M’2021
11:11 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% (detalization)
10:47 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Nov 15
10:44 RF Ministry of Transport drafted Order on port charges for investment purposes for 2022-24
10:22 Public-Private Partnerships Online Masterclass is now back by popular demand
10:00 Crude oil prices continue decreasing on output growth
09:37 Infocus International launches live online masterclass on Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
09:20 Freeport of Riga handled more general and liquid bulk cargo in October

2021 November 14

15:48 Carnival Cruise Line solidifies its leadership in Texas cruise market by announcing brand-new Excel-Class ship coming to Galveston in 2023
14:09 Welsh ports will have a revolutionary role in decarbonisation
13:41 A NZ tourism company fined $160,000 for open hatch injury on its vessel
12:37 Kemp, Georgia ports mark Mega Rail milestone
11:12 Solstad Offshore secures contracts for two CSVs
11:03 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre
10:38 Gunvor divests stake in Rotterdam terminal to GES under long-term energy transition partnership
09:18 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announces key leadership change

2021 November 13

14:43 300 maritime workers to build digital and technical capabilities under enhanced CCP by WSG and MPA
13:01 Master Boat Builders host launching ceremony for Seabulk's “Spartan” hybrid tugboat
12:19 Bay Shipbuilding to build another 5,500-cbm LNG barge
11:33 USCG partners rescue six mariners off Micronesia
10:58 Elcome and Transfluid provide hybrid electric propulsion system for new Ribcraft Patrol boat

2021 November 12

18:26 Solstad sells PSV Rem Provider
18:05 Claim against Nornickel for reclamation of Dudinka seaport berths fully satisfied by Arbitration Court
17:36 MSC invests to ease supply chain “crunch” for customers, CEO tells FT Summit
17:06 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab launch emissions tracker for charterers
16:16 Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinary strong result in first nine months of 2021
16:14 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard completed building hulls of first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS
15:35 Turkish maritime industry raised its competitive edge with record-breaking growth
15:13 IMO establishes an International Day for Women in Maritime
14:49 Rosneft reports its 9M 2021 net income of RUB 696 bln
13:13 Australian Government increases maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
12:22 Mikhail Kuznetsov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
12:01 Fugro’s first unmanned ship Blue Essence sails in Rotterdam
11:27 Fossil-free last mile transport for rail shuttles operating to and from the Port of Gothenburg
11:13 Rosneft completes dividend payments for H1 2021
10:44 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Nov 12
10:42 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’2021 rose by 7.1% YoY
10:19 COP26 Transport Day: MPs back co-investment model for shore power
10:00 Ruscon launched innovative way of handling grain cargo wagons
09:38 Crude oil prices started going down
09:21 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2021 dropped by 13.3%