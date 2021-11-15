  • Home
  • 2021 November 15 12:54

    Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre in partnership with HAROPA PORT

    Seafrigo Group pursues its development and inaugurates a new 60,000m² (650,000 sq.ft.) ambient temperature logistics platform in Le Havre, in the port area and in the immediate vicinity of their PLS flagship (Parc Logistique Seafrigo), according to the company's release.
     
    The two new buildings, 30,000 m² each, owned by AG Real Estate and operated by Seafrigo for a fixed 12-year period, will be operating at full capacity by the end of the year and will accommodate logistics flows for large retailers and manufacturers in the food industry.
     
    This new complex is designed as a true multimodal hub that will enable the company to strengthen its CSR strategy: the buildings will soon be connected to the railway network and a quay will be created to boost river traffic and encourage modal transfer to the ports of Paris.
     
    On the social front, dozens of jobs will be created in the Le Havre economic basin, positioning the company as a leader for local development.
     
    About Seafrigo

    For more than 40 years, Seafrigo Group has been the world specialist in temperature-controlled food logistics. The Le Havre-based company has experienced strong growth both in France and internationally, and owns infrastructure in 19 countries. Seafrigo has and continues to build a network of partners worldwide.
    Seafrigo Group has a turnover of €500 million and 1,200 committed employees who organize the daily international transport of goods across five continents. Seafrigo is also the assurance of a mastered global logistics chain: reception of goods, port traction, storage under ambient or controlled temperature, order preparation, container loading and shipping, and delivery to the final recipient.
    The company has a historical positioning in the field of food, hygiene and beauty, as well as wines and spirits.
     
    About HAROPA PORT

    Since 1 June 2021, the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris, already united under single banner of HAROPA since 2012, form the "major Seine Axis river and sea port authority". As the fifth largest north-European port complex, HAROPA PORT has connections to every continent based on an international maritime offering in the very first rank (calling at nearly 650 ports). It serves an extensive hinterland centred on the Seine Valley and the Paris region, together constituting France's biggest consumer catchment area.

    From Le Havre to Rouen, the port complex can point to over 2.5m sq. m. of logistics warehousing currently in service and over 1m sq. m. of available warehousing space.

    Today in France, HAROPA PORT provides a transport and logistics system capable of proposing holistic, end-to-end service offerings. It generates annual maritime and river traffic more than 130m tonnes and its activities represent approximately 160,000 jobs.

