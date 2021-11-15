2021 November 15 12:13

Silversea Cruises takes delivery of 10th ship Silver Dawn from Fincantieri in Ancona

Leading ultra-luxury cruise lineSilversea Cruises has taken delivery of new ship Silver Dawn at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, according to the company's release.



A testament to the strength and resilience of the global cruise industry, Silver Dawn is the third ship to join Silversea’s fleet since the start of 2020.



The third ship in the Muse-class series and the fourth ship to result from Silversea’s longstanding collaboration with Fincantieri, Silver Dawn is a sistership to Silversea’s Silver Muse—built in the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente (Genoa) in April 2017—and Silver Moon, which was delivered in Ancona in October 2020. Silver Dawn accommodates just 596 guests in 298 ocean-view suites – 96% of which have a private veranda – and has a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.45.

In total, over 390 companies contributed to Silver Dawn’s construction. In the peak months, an average of 1,000 professionals were working simultaneously on the ship. Over 15,000 steel plates and profiles were cut for her construction, approximately 95,500 litres of paint were applied, and 18 contractors installed approximately 1,690,000m of electric cable.



Building on the success of Silversea’s innovative culinary programme, S.A.L.T., which launched aboard Silver Moon, Silver Dawn introduces a pioneering new wellness programme, Otium. In a nod to the cruise line’s Italian heritage, Otium takes inspiration from the leisurely nature of the ancient Roman lifestyle.