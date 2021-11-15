2021 November 15 11:35

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg rose by 5% in 10M’2021

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-October 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 51.75 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 9.67 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 12% to 7.38 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 15% to 11.14 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 29% to 1.21 million tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 1% to 212,300 tonnes including 239,300 tonnes of timber (+12%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries rose to 2,900 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 2% to 1,711,576 TEUs.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

Port Type of cargo Throughput thou t, 2019 Throughput thou t, 2020 Throughput thou t, 2021 2021 vs 2020