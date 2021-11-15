  • Home
  Throughput of Port St. Petersburg rose by 5% in 10M'2021
  2021 November 15

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg rose by 5% in 10M’2021

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    The port’s container throughput fell by 2%

    In January-October 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 51.75 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 9.67 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 12% to 7.38 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 15% to 11.14 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 29% to 1.21 million tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 1% to 212,300 tonnes including 239,300 tonnes of timber (+12%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries rose to 2,900 tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput fell by 2% to 1,711,576 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    2021 vs 2020

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    50,010.3

    49,351.4

    51,756.8

    105%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    7,334.0

    6,618.0

    7,387.6

    112%

    Ore

    610.1

    751.5

    784.1

    104%

    Coal, coke

    168.1

    51.3

    28.4

    55%

    Mineral fertilizers

    6,513.2

    5,701.9

    6,451.9

    113%

    Other

    42.6

    113.3

    123.3

    109%

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    262.0

    214.7

    212.3

    99%

    Grain

    220.1

    136.5

    104.1

    76%

    Other

    41.9

    78.2

    108.2

    138%

    TIMBER

    358.5

    213.3

    239.3

    112%

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    9,952.0

    9,718.8

    11,140.4

    115%

    Ferrous metal

    4,159.5

    4,244.9

    5,785.3

    136%

    Non-ferrous metal

    1,113.6

    778.9

    777.3

    100%

    Metal scrap

    1,253.9

    1,492.6

    1,308.9

    88%

    Packaged

    1,309.6

    1,316.4

    1,184.9

    90%

    Reefer

    1,038.9

    913.1

    907.4

    99%

    including fish

    314.2

    243.6

    261.4

    107%

    Other

    1,076.7

    972.9

    1,176.7

    121%

    CONTAINERS

    22,896.6

    22,130.6

    21,884.4

    99%

    Total teus

    1,865,816

    1,750,295

    1,711,576

    98%

    including refrigerated containers:

    212,026

    216,833

    219,680

    101%

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    40.4

    0.7

    2.9

    up

    RO-RO

    1,026.0

    943.0

    1,213.0

    129%

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    8,140.8

    9,512.2

    9,676.9

    102%

    Oil products

    8,140.8

    9,512.2

    9,676.9

    102%
