2021 November 15 11:35
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg rose by 5% in 10M’2021
The port’s container throughput fell by 2%
In January-October 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 51.75 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 9.67 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 12% to 7.38 million tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 15% to 11.14 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 29% to 1.21 million tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 1% to 212,300 tonnes including 239,300 tonnes of timber (+12%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries rose to 2,900 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 2% to 1,711,576 TEUs.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
50,010.3
49,351.4
51,756.8
105%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
7,334.0
6,618.0
7,387.6
112%
Ore
610.1
751.5
784.1
104%
Coal, coke
168.1
51.3
28.4
55%
Mineral fertilizers
6,513.2
5,701.9
6,451.9
113%
Other
42.6
113.3
123.3
109%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
262.0
214.7
212.3
99%
Grain
220.1
136.5
104.1
76%
Other
41.9
78.2
108.2
138%
TIMBER
358.5
213.3
239.3
112%
GENERAL CARGO including:
9,952.0
9,718.8
11,140.4
115%
Ferrous metal
4,159.5
4,244.9
5,785.3
136%
Non-ferrous metal
1,113.6
778.9
777.3
100%
Metal scrap
1,253.9
1,492.6
1,308.9
88%
Packaged
1,309.6
1,316.4
1,184.9
90%
Reefer
1,038.9
913.1
907.4
99%
including fish
314.2
243.6
261.4
107%
Other
1,076.7
972.9
1,176.7
121%
CONTAINERS
22,896.6
22,130.6
21,884.4
99%
Total teus
1,865,816
1,750,295
1,711,576
98%
including refrigerated containers:
212,026
216,833
219,680
101%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
40.4
0.7
2.9
up
RO-RO
1,026.0
943.0
1,213.0
129%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
8,140.8
9,512.2
9,676.9
102%
Oil products
8,140.8
9,512.2
9,676.9
102%
