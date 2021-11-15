  • Home
  • News
  • Freeport of Riga handled more general and liquid bulk cargo in October
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 15 09:20

    Freeport of Riga handled more general and liquid bulk cargo in October

    In October 2021, the port of Riga handled almost 2 million tons of cargo, which is only 1.4% behind the turnover of the most successful month of this year - September, the port says in a press release.

    In ten months, the Port of Riga handled 17.26 million tons of cargo, almost a third part of the volume is various forestry cargo shipped from Riga to 22 countries around the world, most often to Great Britain, Sweden and the Netherlands. The direct maritime transport route to the US, launched at the beginning of the year, is also operating successfully, providing for the export of Latvian timber products from the Port of Riga to the United States.

    Compared to the same period of 2020, October 2021 is more successful in both the liquid and general cargo segments - the volume of transshipped oil products has increased by 10%, + 9% compared to October 2020 for forestry cargo, + 35% for peat cargo shipped through the port of Riga .

    There is also an increase in both monthly and 10-month indicators of metal and ore cargo transshipment. During ten months, the volume of ore and metal cargo handled at the port of Riga has increased by 19%.

    Last month, a small increase was also registered for container cargo. October was the most successful month in this segment so far, importing and exporting more than 400 thousand tons of containerized cargo to the Port of Riga.

    “This year, the containerized cargo segment is facing turmoil related to the long-term impact of the pandemic on production, transportation and cargo handling processes around the world, significantly increasing transportation costs, disrupting existing global logistics chains, creating container shortages,” commented the Freeport of Riga analysts. The lowest volume of containers in the port of Riga was registered in the second quarter of this year, but now the situation is stable for the second month in a row.

    As it is known, the Port of Riga is the largest containerized cargo handling port in Latvia, providing for 97% of the Latvian container flow. This year, the port has handled a total of 3.5 million tons of containerized cargo.

    Although a fall in grain product shipments was recorded in October, the total volume of grain cargo handling in 10 months has exceeded 2.15 million tons, which is equivalent to the volume of 10 months of 2020.

    According to the information provided by the port stevedoring companies, within the ten months of 2021 65% of all grain products were Latvian exports. A fifth part (19%) was delivered to the port from Russia, while 14% were consignments from Lithuanian grain growers.

    Ansis Zeltins , the Freeport of Riga CEO: “The autumn of 2021 with stable situation in our main cargo groups - timber, grain and containerized general cargo enables the Port of Riga and its entrepreneurs to expect the next year with some optimism. This is particularly important in order to be able to continue to fund and successfully develop the digital solutions that are so important for the future of the port, which is an absolute prerequisite for the sustainability of our industry and at the same time for achieving internationally agreed environmental objectives. ”

    According to the estimates of the think-tank CERTUS, each ton of cargo handled at the Freeport of Riga contributes to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Latvia in the amount of 10.7 EUR.

Другие новости по темам: Freeport of Riga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 15

18:16 Georgia Ports increases intermodal capacity with the second set of rail tracks
18:00 Sparta IV delivered cargo to Yamal Peninsula
17:46 Boskalis receives EUR 450 million offshore wind project
17:26 AD Ports Group revenue up 22% to USD 760 million in September 2021
17:01 Gazpromneft Lubricants supplied marine oils for the world diamond mining leader
16:40 Boskalis and Keppel to sell KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
16:33 Tanger Med comes to the total digitization of the import and export port passage from November 15th
16:23 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 10M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
15:57 Krasnoye Sormovo started building forth ship of Project RSD59
15:55 Damen launches new LST 100 for Nigerian Navy at Albwardy Damen, Sharjah
15:11 MacGregor introduces the next generation electric crane
15:08 Throughput of port Vyborg in 10M’2021 rose by 62% Y-o-Y
14:32 Optimarin riding the wave of BWT retrofit demand surge
14:09 Throughput of port Primorsk in 10M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
13:43 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 10M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
13:20 SCF concludes new international project financing for two shuttle tankers
12:54 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre in partnership with HAROPA PORT
12:36 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
12:13 Silversea Cruises takes delivery of 10th ship Silver Dawn from Fincantieri in Ancona
11:35 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg rose by 5% in 10M’2021
11:11 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% (detalization)
10:47 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Nov 15
10:44 RF Ministry of Transport drafted Order on port charges for investment purposes for 2022-24
10:22 Public-Private Partnerships Online Masterclass is now back by popular demand
10:00 Crude oil prices continue decreasing on output growth
09:37 Infocus International launches live online masterclass on Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
09:20 Freeport of Riga handled more general and liquid bulk cargo in October

2021 November 14

15:48 Carnival Cruise Line solidifies its leadership in Texas cruise market by announcing brand-new Excel-Class ship coming to Galveston in 2023
14:09 Welsh ports will have a revolutionary role in decarbonisation
13:41 A NZ tourism company fined $160,000 for open hatch injury on its vessel
12:37 Kemp, Georgia ports mark Mega Rail milestone
11:12 Solstad Offshore secures contracts for two CSVs
11:03 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre
10:38 Gunvor divests stake in Rotterdam terminal to GES under long-term energy transition partnership
09:18 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announces key leadership change

2021 November 13

14:43 300 maritime workers to build digital and technical capabilities under enhanced CCP by WSG and MPA
13:01 Master Boat Builders host launching ceremony for Seabulk's “Spartan” hybrid tugboat
12:19 Bay Shipbuilding to build another 5,500-cbm LNG barge
11:33 USCG partners rescue six mariners off Micronesia
10:58 Elcome and Transfluid provide hybrid electric propulsion system for new Ribcraft Patrol boat

2021 November 12

18:26 Solstad sells PSV Rem Provider
18:05 Claim against Nornickel for reclamation of Dudinka seaport berths fully satisfied by Arbitration Court
17:36 MSC invests to ease supply chain “crunch” for customers, CEO tells FT Summit
17:06 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab launch emissions tracker for charterers
16:16 Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinary strong result in first nine months of 2021
16:14 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard completed building hulls of first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS
15:35 Turkish maritime industry raised its competitive edge with record-breaking growth
15:13 IMO establishes an International Day for Women in Maritime
14:49 Rosneft reports its 9M 2021 net income of RUB 696 bln
13:13 Australian Government increases maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
12:22 Mikhail Kuznetsov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
12:01 Fugro’s first unmanned ship Blue Essence sails in Rotterdam
11:27 Fossil-free last mile transport for rail shuttles operating to and from the Port of Gothenburg
11:13 Rosneft completes dividend payments for H1 2021
10:44 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Nov 12
10:42 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’2021 rose by 7.1% YoY
10:19 COP26 Transport Day: MPs back co-investment model for shore power
10:00 Ruscon launched innovative way of handling grain cargo wagons
09:38 Crude oil prices started going down
09:21 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2021 dropped by 13.3%