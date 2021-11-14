  • Home
  • News
  • Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announces key leadership change
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 14 09:18

    Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announces key leadership change

    Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, one of the most prominent commercial shipyards in the U.S. is getting a change of leadership.

    Todd Thayse began working at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding more than 37 years ago, and he has spent the last 10 years as the vice president and general manager.  But he has made the decision to retire.

    Thayse will remain at FBS through mid-January to have a smooth transition with the incoming VP and GM, Craig Perciavalle.  After that, Thayse will have an advisory role within Fincantieri Marine Group, which is the corporate entity who oversees FBS.

    Perciavalle comes to Fincantieri after most recently serving for years as the president of Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. Perciavalle has an extensive background in the shipbuilding and repair industry, having worked at several Gulf Coast shipyards throughout his career. He is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marine Engineering Systems.  During his career, Perciavalle has held various senior management positions overseeing commercial and government new construction and repair programs of diverse vessel types.

    About Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

    Located in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) is an industry leader in the construction, conversion, and repair of large ships – tracing its rich history back more than 100 years. The diversified FBS portfolio includes articulated tug-barge units, dredges and dredging support equipment, automated loading carriers, ferries, and offshore support vessels. On the repair side, FBS is an expert at managing critical deadlines in the repair and sustainment of bulk carriers and other Great Lakes Fleet ships.

    Shipbuilding facilities at the 63-acre plant include a large graving dock, a U.S. Navy-certified drydock, and lifting capacity to meet the most demanding requirements. Erection buildings are climate-controlled and equipped with sophisticated computer-aided manufacturing equipment. Fincantieri’s skilled workforce has extensive shipyard construction experience, in-house engineering, and a management team focused on client satisfaction and on-time delivery.

    Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is an operating unit of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), the United States division of global shipbuilding giant, Fincantieri. www.fincantieribayshipbuilding.com

    About Fincantieri

    Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and has built more than 7,000 vessels in over 230 years of maritime history. A leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors, from naval to offshore vessels,  From high-complexity unique vessels and ferries to mega-yachts, ship repairs and conversions, systems, and components production, and after-sales services, Fincantieri operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG). This company, which serves commercial and government customers in the USA, including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, has three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine) located in the Great Lakes.

Другие новости по темам: appointments, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 14

12:37 Kemp, Georgia ports mark Mega Rail milestone
11:12 Solstad Offshore secures contracts for two CSVs
11:03 Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre
10:38 Gunvor divests stake in Rotterdam terminal to GES under long-term energy transition partnership
09:18 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announces key leadership change

2021 November 13

14:43 300 maritime workers to build digital and technical capabilities under enhanced CCP by WSG and MPA
13:01 Master Boat Builders host launching ceremony for Seabulk's “Spartan” hybrid tugboat
12:19 Bay Shipbuilding to build another 5,500-cbm LNG barge
11:33 USCG partners rescue six mariners off Micronesia
10:58 Elcome and Transfluid provide hybrid electric propulsion system for new Ribcraft Patrol boat

2021 November 12

18:26 Solstad sells PSV Rem Provider
18:05 Claim against Nornickel for reclamation of Dudinka seaport berths fully satisfied by Arbitration Court
17:36 MSC invests to ease supply chain “crunch” for customers, CEO tells FT Summit
17:06 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab launch emissions tracker for charterers
16:16 Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinary strong result in first nine months of 2021
16:14 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard completed building hulls of first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS
15:35 Turkish maritime industry raised its competitive edge with record-breaking growth
15:13 IMO establishes an International Day for Women in Maritime
14:49 Rosneft reports its 9M 2021 net income of RUB 696 bln
13:13 Australian Government increases maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
12:22 Mikhail Kuznetsov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
12:01 Fugro’s first unmanned ship Blue Essence sails in Rotterdam
11:27 Fossil-free last mile transport for rail shuttles operating to and from the Port of Gothenburg
11:13 Rosneft completes dividend payments for H1 2021
10:44 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Nov 12
10:42 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’2021 rose by 7.1% YoY
10:19 COP26 Transport Day: MPs back co-investment model for shore power
10:00 Ruscon launched innovative way of handling grain cargo wagons
09:38 Crude oil prices started going down
09:21 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2021 dropped by 13.3%
07:50 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 2.1% to 789,716 TEU in October 2021
06:56 Damen Shipyards Cape Town lays keel for third South African Navy MMIPV vessel

2021 November 11

18:15 Pilbara Ports Authority throughput down two per cent to 61.3 million tonnes in October 2021
18:05 The container terminals of the Port of Valencia move towards the elimination of plastic on the quayside
17:54 DNV calls for partners to enhance technology development for floating offshore wind substations
17:36 First train with containers loaded into open-top cars left Vostochny Port
17:15 MHI to participate in “CO2LOS III” project, aiming to achieve business in CO2 shipping
16:35 ICS and IMO meet with Green Climate Fund to discuss the provision of up to $1.5 million to accelerate zero carbon R&D fund
16:15 The takeover of Maersk Tankers’ technical management business by Synergy Group has been completed
15:51 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 10M’2021 rose by 12.2% YoY
15:40 Boskalis acquires inter-array cabling contract for Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms
15:24 MAN Energy Solutions wins order for HyProp ECO system
15:04 GES develops 20 ha site in Europoort for storage of low carbon products
15:00 Okskaya Sudoverf lays down Arctic class tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service
14:38 Aker Solutions formally signs FEED contract for Wisting FPSO
14:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 45, 2021
13:24 Finnlines published its financial review for January–September 2021
12:47 NUTEP Container Terminal attracted additional credit of 3.5 billion rubles from Raiffeisenbank
12:22 Austal USA expands waterfront ship repair capabilities in San Diego
12:09 America’s only heavy icebreaker departs Seattle homeport Saturday
11:36 Port Authority of Las Palmas awarded preferred bidder status to Global Ports Canary Islands
11:25 Oboronlogistics increases volume of construction cargo on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line
10:51 Groundbreaking Iridium Certus® 100 service launches with partner products for land, sea, air and industrial IoT
10:19 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Nov 11
09:58 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
09:16 Crude oil market sees upward price correction

2021 November 10

18:47 KHMO enters into MoU with Hung Hua Construction in relation to building a export cable laying barge
18:27 Port of Ipswich to get first fully mains electric powered hydraulic cranes
18:07 Samskip starts biofuel trial on Samskip Innovator
18:00 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production rose by 2.5%, Y-o-Y