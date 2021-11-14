2021 November 14 09:18

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announces key leadership change

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, one of the most prominent commercial shipyards in the U.S. is getting a change of leadership.



Todd Thayse began working at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding more than 37 years ago, and he has spent the last 10 years as the vice president and general manager. But he has made the decision to retire.



Thayse will remain at FBS through mid-January to have a smooth transition with the incoming VP and GM, Craig Perciavalle. After that, Thayse will have an advisory role within Fincantieri Marine Group, which is the corporate entity who oversees FBS.



Perciavalle comes to Fincantieri after most recently serving for years as the president of Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. Perciavalle has an extensive background in the shipbuilding and repair industry, having worked at several Gulf Coast shipyards throughout his career. He is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marine Engineering Systems. During his career, Perciavalle has held various senior management positions overseeing commercial and government new construction and repair programs of diverse vessel types.



About Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding



Located in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) is an industry leader in the construction, conversion, and repair of large ships – tracing its rich history back more than 100 years. The diversified FBS portfolio includes articulated tug-barge units, dredges and dredging support equipment, automated loading carriers, ferries, and offshore support vessels. On the repair side, FBS is an expert at managing critical deadlines in the repair and sustainment of bulk carriers and other Great Lakes Fleet ships.



Shipbuilding facilities at the 63-acre plant include a large graving dock, a U.S. Navy-certified drydock, and lifting capacity to meet the most demanding requirements. Erection buildings are climate-controlled and equipped with sophisticated computer-aided manufacturing equipment. Fincantieri’s skilled workforce has extensive shipyard construction experience, in-house engineering, and a management team focused on client satisfaction and on-time delivery.



Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is an operating unit of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), the United States division of global shipbuilding giant, Fincantieri. www.fincantieribayshipbuilding.com



About Fincantieri



Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and has built more than 7,000 vessels in over 230 years of maritime history. A leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, From high-complexity unique vessels and ferries to mega-yachts, ship repairs and conversions, systems, and components production, and after-sales services, Fincantieri operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG). This company, which serves commercial and government customers in the USA, including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, has three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine) located in the Great Lakes.