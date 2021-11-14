2021 November 14 11:03

Seafrigo Group continues its development in the port area of Le Havre

Seafrigo Group pursues its development and inaugurates a new 60,000m² (650,000 sq.ft.) ambient temperature logistics platform in Le Havre, in the port area and in the immediate vicinity of their PLS flagship (Parc Logistique Seafrigo).



The two new buildings, 30,000 m² each, owned by AG Real Estate and operated by Seafrigo for a fixed 12-year period, will be operating at full capacity by the end of the year and will accommodate logistics flows for large retailers and manufacturers in the food industry.



This new complex is designed as a true multimodal hub that will enable the company to strengthen its CSR strategy: the buildings will soon be connected to the railway network and a quay will be created to boost river traffic and encourage modal transfer to the ports of Paris.



On the social front, dozens of jobs will be created in the Le Havre economic basin, positioning the company as a leader for local development.