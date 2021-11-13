  • Home
  • 2021 November 13 14:43

    300 maritime workers to build digital and technical capabilities under enhanced CCP by WSG and MPA

    Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have rolled out an enhanced Career Conversion Programme (CCP) for Sea Transport Professionals and Associates. Benefitting up to 300 individuals over two years, the enhancements include a new Job Redesign and Reskilling (JRR) pathway, specialist “Maritime Superintendency Track” and the expansion of the programme to cater for associates. It aims to plug existing skills gaps, as the transformation of the sector has increased demand for cross-disciplinary skills in areas such as data analytics, automation and robotics. This enhancement is built on its predecessor programme for Sea Transport Professionals and for Port Professionals, which had benefited over 160 individuals over the past three years.

    Launched at the Maritime Digital Challenge Grand Finals by Senior Minister of State for Transport Mr Chee Hong Tat, the programme will enable individuals to better prepare themselves for job roles such as port operations manager, shipping analyst, assistant technical superintendent, and ship agent. There will be three pathways for the programme – (i) Place and Train, (ii) Redeployment and (iii) the new Job Redesign and Reskilling. It will equip mid-career switchers and existing maritime employees taking on new or expanded roles with competencies in areas such as automation, data analytics, decarbonisation and cybersecurity.

    New specialist track for individuals to take on Maritime Superintendent roles
    The role of the Assistant Marine Superintendent is to oversee ship compliance to regulatory requirements and legislation, ensure voyage safety and optimisation and improvements to enhance efficiency. He or she is also in charge of ground-level crew management matters, such as overseeing wages and invoices, as well as crew changes. Assistant technical superintendents oversee the management of ships to ensure seaworthiness, as well as the ship’s budget and expenditure, and resource planning.

    To build up a local talent pipeline of maritime superintendents, WSG and MPA will pilot 20 placements for a new specialist “Maritime Superintendency Track” under the enhanced CCP. Individuals on this track will be awarded a Specialist Diploma in Maritime Superintendency by Singapore Polytechnic after the completion of six pre-approved modules and On-the-Job Training (OJT). They can then embark on meaningful careers in roles such as an assistant marine superintendent or an assistant technical superintendent, before progressing onward to becoming a superintendent or another adjacent role .

    Strong hiring sentiments in maritime companies
    In spite of the pandemic, the hiring outlook for the maritime sector remains positive. Data from MyCareersFuture shows that there has been an increase in number of job postings from over 1,300 job postings in January 2021 to about 1,770 in September 2021 for maritime companies, doubling that when compared to the same period in September 2020. Individuals who are keen to explore a career in the sector can go to WSG’s MyCareersFuture portal for job openings.

    WSG’s Chief Executive Mr Tan Choon Shian said, “As the maritime industry undergoes a big transformation at a global level, maritime companies see an accelerated need to streamline business operations and adopt digitalisation to stay resilient and competitive. With a need to attract new talent with the right competencies and support existing workers in their reskilling efforts to meet the evolving demands, the enhanced CCP therefore comes at a critical time to support companies in their bid to build a strong Singaporean core, equipped to take on jobs that leverage digitalisation and automation. We are happy to partner MPA and SP to create quality jobs for Singaporeans in this sector.”

    MPA’s Chief Executive Ms Quah Ley Hoon said, “For Singapore to maintain its position as a leading global hub port and international maritime centre, we need to build a pipeline of future-ready talent. This must also be done in tandem with evolving needs of the maritime industry as it transforms into a more digitalised and greener one. The enhanced CCP will facilitate the entry of individuals drawn to the opportunities that the sector is offering. It will also help our existing workforce upskill and reskill to remain relevant in today’s changing environment. MPA is pleased to partner with WSG and Singapore Polytechnic on this important endeavour.”

    About Workforce Singapore
    Workforce Singapore promotes the development, competitiveness, inclusiveness, and employability of all levels of the workforce. Its key mission is to enable Singaporeans to meet their career aspirations, take on quality jobs at different stages of life, and help enterprises be competitive and manpower lean. Workforce Singapore’s focus is on strengthening the Singaporean core and ensuring that Singaporeans are able to have better jobs and careers. Workforce Singapore, in partnership with key stakeholders,
    also provides support to business owners and companies to enable them to transform and grow, while building a future-ready workforce.

    About the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996, with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre (IMC), and to advance and safeguard Singapore's strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore's port and maritime development, taking on the roles of Port Authority, Port Regulator, Port Planner, IMC Champion, and National Maritime Representative. MPA partners the industry and other agencies to enhance safety, security and environmental protection in our port waters, facilitate port operations and growth, expand the cluster of maritime ancillary services, and promote maritime R&D and manpower development.

