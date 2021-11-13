  • Home
  • News
  • Bay Shipbuilding to build another 5,500-cbm LNG barge
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 13 12:19

    Bay Shipbuilding to build another 5,500-cbm LNG barge

    Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding has agreed to partner with PNE Marine Holdings (“PNE”), an affiliate of Polaris New Energy (“Polaris”) to build a second 5,500 cubic meter (CBM) LNG bunker barge.  This new barge will be a sister vessel to the LNG bunker barge Clean Canaveral, which will deliver to Polaris in mid-November.

    Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is the main commercial business unit of Fincantieri Marine Group in the United States.

    Demand for economical supply of LNG fueling the maritime sector is growing rapidly. Over the next several years 400 new vessels utilizing LNG are expected in service. LNG is the leading solution to fuel the maritime sector as the industry advances its sustainability goals through a transition to lower carbon fuels. The new articulated tug and barge adds to Northstar’s growing fleet delivering LNG to cruise ships, container vessels, bulk carriers, car carriers, and tankers that are in service or on order today.

    The 5,500 cubic meter ATB will be fitted with four 1,375 CBM IMO Type C tanks. It will utilize a cargo handling system designed and developed by Wartsila. Upon completion, the vessel will be 340’ overall length, 66’ beam, and 32’-10” deep. The ATB will be an Oceans Classed ABS barge.

    PNE and Polaris are subsidiaries of Northstar Terminals, a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”).

    About Northstar Terminals

    Northstar Terminals is focused on the production and delivery of LNG as a clean transportation fuel through its subsidiaries: Northstar Jacksonville, PNE Marine Holdings and Polaris New Energy

    Northstar Jacksonville has a fifty percent ownership in JAX LNG, a partnership with Pivotal LNG, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which operates a 120,000 gal per day LNG plant and marine terminal in Jacksonville, Florida.  The JAX LNG facility is currently being expanded to 360,000 gallons per day and four million gallons of storage.

    PNE Marine Holdings and Polaris New Energy are wholly owned subsidiaries providing marine transportation logistics to meet the growing demand for LNG as a maritime fuel.

    About Oaktree

    Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments,
    with $158 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide.

    About Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

    Located in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) is an industry leader in the construction, conversion, and repair of large ships – tracing its rich history back more than 100 years. The diversified FBS portfolio includes articulated tug-barge units, dredges and dredging support equipment, automated loading carriers, ferries, and offshore support vessels. On the repair side, FBS is an expert at managing critical deadlines in the repair and sustainment of bulk carriers and other Great Lakes Fleet ships.

    Shipbuilding facilities at the 63-acre plant include a large graving dock, a U.S. Navy-certified drydock, and lifting capacity to meet the most demanding requirements. Erection buildings are climate-controlled and equipped with sophisticated computer-aided manufacturing equipment. Fincantieri’s skilled workforce has extensive shipyard construction experience, in-house engineering, and a management team focused on client satisfaction and on-time delivery. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is an operating unit of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), the United States division of global shipbuilding giant, Fincantieri.

    About Fincantieri

    Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and has built more than 7,000 vessels in over 230 years of maritime history. A leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors, from naval to offshore vessels,  From high-complexity unique vessels and ferries to mega-yachts, ship repairs and conversions, systems, and components production, and after-sales services, Fincantieri operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG). This company, which serves commercial and government customers in the USA, including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, has three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine) located in the Great Lakes.

Другие новости по темам: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, LNG bunker barge  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 13

14:43 300 maritime workers to build digital and technical capabilities under enhanced CCP by WSG and MPA
13:01 Master Boat Builders host launching ceremony for Seabulk's “Spartan” hybrid tugboat
12:19 Bay Shipbuilding to build another 5,500-cbm LNG barge
11:33 USCG partners rescue six mariners off Micronesia
10:58 Elcome and Transfluid provide hybrid electric propulsion system for new Ribcraft Patrol boat

2021 November 12

18:26 Solstad sells PSV Rem Provider
18:05 Claim against Nornickel for reclamation of Dudinka seaport berths fully satisfied by Arbitration Court
17:36 MSC invests to ease supply chain “crunch” for customers, CEO tells FT Summit
17:06 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab launch emissions tracker for charterers
16:16 Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinary strong result in first nine months of 2021
16:14 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard completed building hulls of first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS
15:35 Turkish maritime industry raised its competitive edge with record-breaking growth
15:13 IMO establishes an International Day for Women in Maritime
14:49 Rosneft reports its 9M 2021 net income of RUB 696 bln
13:13 Australian Government increases maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
12:22 Mikhail Kuznetsov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
12:01 Fugro’s first unmanned ship Blue Essence sails in Rotterdam
11:27 Fossil-free last mile transport for rail shuttles operating to and from the Port of Gothenburg
11:13 Rosneft completes dividend payments for H1 2021
10:44 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Nov 12
10:42 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’2021 rose by 7.1% YoY
10:19 COP26 Transport Day: MPs back co-investment model for shore power
10:00 Ruscon launched innovative way of handling grain cargo wagons
09:38 Crude oil prices started going down
09:21 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2021 dropped by 13.3%
07:50 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 2.1% to 789,716 TEU in October 2021
06:56 Damen Shipyards Cape Town lays keel for third South African Navy MMIPV vessel

2021 November 11

18:15 Pilbara Ports Authority throughput down two per cent to 61.3 million tonnes in October 2021
18:05 The container terminals of the Port of Valencia move towards the elimination of plastic on the quayside
17:54 DNV calls for partners to enhance technology development for floating offshore wind substations
17:36 First train with containers loaded into open-top cars left Vostochny Port
17:15 MHI to participate in “CO2LOS III” project, aiming to achieve business in CO2 shipping
16:35 ICS and IMO meet with Green Climate Fund to discuss the provision of up to $1.5 million to accelerate zero carbon R&D fund
16:15 The takeover of Maersk Tankers’ technical management business by Synergy Group has been completed
15:51 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 10M’2021 rose by 12.2% YoY
15:40 Boskalis acquires inter-array cabling contract for Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms
15:24 MAN Energy Solutions wins order for HyProp ECO system
15:04 GES develops 20 ha site in Europoort for storage of low carbon products
15:00 Okskaya Sudoverf lays down Arctic class tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service
14:38 Aker Solutions formally signs FEED contract for Wisting FPSO
14:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 45, 2021
13:24 Finnlines published its financial review for January–September 2021
12:47 NUTEP Container Terminal attracted additional credit of 3.5 billion rubles from Raiffeisenbank
12:22 Austal USA expands waterfront ship repair capabilities in San Diego
12:09 America’s only heavy icebreaker departs Seattle homeport Saturday
11:36 Port Authority of Las Palmas awarded preferred bidder status to Global Ports Canary Islands
11:25 Oboronlogistics increases volume of construction cargo on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line
10:51 Groundbreaking Iridium Certus® 100 service launches with partner products for land, sea, air and industrial IoT
10:19 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Nov 11
09:58 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
09:16 Crude oil market sees upward price correction

2021 November 10

18:47 KHMO enters into MoU with Hung Hua Construction in relation to building a export cable laying barge
18:27 Port of Ipswich to get first fully mains electric powered hydraulic cranes
18:07 Samskip starts biofuel trial on Samskip Innovator
18:00 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production rose by 2.5%, Y-o-Y
17:41 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
17:29 Exhibition to сommemorate 25 years of MPA’s work in developing maritime Singapore
17:16 MOL, MOL Drybulk, J-ENG sign agreement for trial of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
16:55 Wärtsilä delivers advanced bridge solution for Lindblad Expedition’s polar expedition cruise vessel
16:25 Eurotransit orders Konecranes RMGs for new intermodal terminal in Kazakhstan