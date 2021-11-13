2021 November 13 11:33

USCG partners rescue six mariners off Micronesia

The U.S. Coast Guard, Federated States of Micronesia first responders, good Samaritans and the Navy rescued six mariners off the Mortlock Islands, Chuuk State, Thursday, the USCG said in its news release.



The crew of the FSS Micronesia rescued the mariners, last seen on Nov 3rd, and is currently transporting them back to the Oneop Atoll, Chuuk State, Federated States of Micronesia.



All six mariners were reported to be in stable condition.



“The combined efforts displayed by our partners in the Federated States of Micronesia resulted in the success of saving the six mariners and bringing them back to safety,” said Cmdr. Greg Sickels, the Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam deputy commander. “These partnerships are paramount in the overall success of search and rescue missions in the Pacific.”



At 9:17 a.m., Nov 4th, Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam watchstanders received a report from the Mayor’s office on Oneop Atoll in Chuuk stating the 24-foot skiff with 6 people aboard was overdue.



Upon notification, the Federated States of Micronesia authorities deployed the crew of the FSS Micronesia while multiple Coast Guard assets were deployed with good Samaritans and a Navy P-8 Trident aircrew also joining in the search.



The Navy P-8 aircrew located the missing skiff approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of the Mortlock Islands, FSM, at which point the crew of the FSS Micronesia diverted their original route, arrived on scene, and rescued the six mariners at approximately 11:30 p.m., Thursday.