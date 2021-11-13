  • Home
  • News
  • Elcome and Transfluid provide hybrid electric propulsion system for new Ribcraft Patrol boat
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 13 10:58

    Elcome and Transfluid provide hybrid electric propulsion system for new Ribcraft Patrol boat

    A new patrol boat just launched by Ribcraft in Dubai is powered by a unique hybrid electric system supplied by Transfluid and Elcome International.

    The two companies collaborated to design and install the cost-effective diesel-electric system for the nine-meter Ribcraft professional-grade rigid-hull inflatable boat. A Middle Eastern customer required a Patrol RHIB intended for the surveillance of the environmentally protected areas with zero environmental footprint, while at the same time being able to operate at speeds in excess of 40 knots for safety and security missions.

    Elcome was responsible for all aspects of specifying, integrating, installing, testing and commissioning the Transfluid hybrid system, which can operate in an electric-only, engine-only or booster mode. All systems and equipment on board were specified and designed in collaboration with Ribcraft’s team of technical designers and naval architects.

    The system architecture, developed by Transfluid, incorporates a clutch and transmission that enables fast and seamless switching between modes. When the clutch is disengaged, the vessel runs solely on battery power, providing emission-free and silent running. When in “engine” mode, the clutch is engaged and the twin Volvo Penta D4 DPH diesels propel the boat and can also recharge the batteries if required at the touch of a button. In the “booster” mode, the battery-driven electric motor and diesel engines deliver maximum thrust for powertrain.

    The boat can operate efficiently and silently in the electric mode when patrolling at slow speeds or in protected waters, and surge quickly to high-speed operation as needed.

    The diesels can be brought online while running on electric power to recharge batteries as needed to extend the operating range. The lithium batteries can also be charged from a shore power connection when at the pier.

    The completely integrated turnkey solution utilizes a proprietary electronic controller that communicates with all components through a CAN Bus protocol. The hybrid modules, batteries and electric motors are approved by DNV.

    The three operational modes enable the boat operator to use smaller, less expensive and more efficient diesel engines, yielding substantial savings in fuel consumption and longer maintenance intervals without sacrificing performance. The system also provides more flexibility for boats operating in and out of environmentally protected areas, while delivering improved working conditions for the crew, with no diesel fumes or noise when running in the electric mode.

    “The demand for marine electric and hybrid propulsion systems is growing rapidly worldwide, driven by growing awareness of environmental sustainability and a desire to reduce operational and maintenance costs,” said Jimmy Grewal, executive director of Elcome International.

    “The diesel-electric hybrid system developed for the new Ribcraft patrol boat incorporates an easy ‘plug-and-play’design that can be cost-effectively installed on newbuilds or existing vessels,” said Gianluigi Taroni, sales director, Transfluid SpA.

    “Transfluid and Elcome have been excellent partners for the Ribcraft 9.0 Patrol RHIB, and we look forward to further collaboration with their talented engineering and application teams on future projects,” said Adelina Florescu, business development manager, Ribcraft.

    About Elcome International
    Elcome was founded in 1970 and is one of the world’s largest maritime companies with a diversified portfolio of technologies, solutions and services. The company is headquartered in Dubai and maintains 24 offices in 11 countries extending from Europe to Southeast Asia, with a total of more than 500 employees. Elcome is the authorized sales and service representative for world-leading OEMs across defense, energy, marine and yachting industry segments and is also a leading system integrator responsible for many vital land-based, offshore and national security projects in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Elcome also operates an FTA-approved training center and bridge simulator in Dubai and offers training and certification for operators and bridge officers.

    About Transfluid
    Transfluid was founded in 1957 and specializes in the production and design of large, medium and small power transmissions. Thanks to our skills and experience, today Transfluid has been able to create what are the products of the future, namely parallel hybrid transmissions and pure electric transmissions. We have started production of our permanent magnet motors, which complete the hybrid product and the pure electric product in the most complete way. Our hybrid and electric systems ensure maximum environmental friendliness in terms of both emissions and noise. With its extensive network of subsidiaries, service centers and distributors worldwide, Transfluid guarantees maximum reliability of its systems.

    About Ribcraft
    Founded in Great Britain over 30 years ago, Ribcraft has gained a world-class reputation as a leading global builder of professional-grade, custom rigid inflatable boats. With major contracts completed for clients ranging from the defence sector to police forces and commercial operators around the world, Ribcraft has invaluable knowledge and experience to truly bring customers’ concept to reality.

    Ribcraft is unique as a global manufacturer in that all designs and construction for the entire RHIB are built in-house at purpose-built facilities, with hull sizes from 4.8 to 12.5m. This ensures total quality control of all aspects of the manufacture, offering high standard of finish and attention to detail. The Ribcraft facilities in the UK, USA and United Arab Emirates, have a team of experts onsite, who can take your concept to reality and are more than capable to accommodate individual requirements.

Другие новости по темам: hybrid propulsion, Elcome, Ribcraft  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 13

14:43 300 maritime workers to build digital and technical capabilities under enhanced CCP by WSG and MPA
13:01 Master Boat Builders host launching ceremony for Seabulk's “Spartan” hybrid tugboat
12:19 Bay Shipbuilding to build another 5,500-cbm LNG barge
11:33 USCG partners rescue six mariners off Micronesia
10:58 Elcome and Transfluid provide hybrid electric propulsion system for new Ribcraft Patrol boat

2021 November 12

18:26 Solstad sells PSV Rem Provider
18:05 Claim against Nornickel for reclamation of Dudinka seaport berths fully satisfied by Arbitration Court
17:36 MSC invests to ease supply chain “crunch” for customers, CEO tells FT Summit
17:06 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab launch emissions tracker for charterers
16:16 Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinary strong result in first nine months of 2021
16:14 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard completed building hulls of first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS
15:35 Turkish maritime industry raised its competitive edge with record-breaking growth
15:13 IMO establishes an International Day for Women in Maritime
14:49 Rosneft reports its 9M 2021 net income of RUB 696 bln
13:13 Australian Government increases maximum draught for container vessels transiting Torres Strait
12:22 Mikhail Kuznetsov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
12:01 Fugro’s first unmanned ship Blue Essence sails in Rotterdam
11:27 Fossil-free last mile transport for rail shuttles operating to and from the Port of Gothenburg
11:13 Rosneft completes dividend payments for H1 2021
10:44 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Nov 12
10:42 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’2021 rose by 7.1% YoY
10:19 COP26 Transport Day: MPs back co-investment model for shore power
10:00 Ruscon launched innovative way of handling grain cargo wagons
09:38 Crude oil prices started going down
09:21 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2021 dropped by 13.3%
07:50 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 2.1% to 789,716 TEU in October 2021
06:56 Damen Shipyards Cape Town lays keel for third South African Navy MMIPV vessel

2021 November 11

18:15 Pilbara Ports Authority throughput down two per cent to 61.3 million tonnes in October 2021
18:05 The container terminals of the Port of Valencia move towards the elimination of plastic on the quayside
17:54 DNV calls for partners to enhance technology development for floating offshore wind substations
17:36 First train with containers loaded into open-top cars left Vostochny Port
17:15 MHI to participate in “CO2LOS III” project, aiming to achieve business in CO2 shipping
16:35 ICS and IMO meet with Green Climate Fund to discuss the provision of up to $1.5 million to accelerate zero carbon R&D fund
16:15 The takeover of Maersk Tankers’ technical management business by Synergy Group has been completed
15:51 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 10M’2021 rose by 12.2% YoY
15:40 Boskalis acquires inter-array cabling contract for Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms
15:24 MAN Energy Solutions wins order for HyProp ECO system
15:04 GES develops 20 ha site in Europoort for storage of low carbon products
15:00 Okskaya Sudoverf lays down Arctic class tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service
14:38 Aker Solutions formally signs FEED contract for Wisting FPSO
14:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 45, 2021
13:24 Finnlines published its financial review for January–September 2021
12:47 NUTEP Container Terminal attracted additional credit of 3.5 billion rubles from Raiffeisenbank
12:22 Austal USA expands waterfront ship repair capabilities in San Diego
12:09 America’s only heavy icebreaker departs Seattle homeport Saturday
11:36 Port Authority of Las Palmas awarded preferred bidder status to Global Ports Canary Islands
11:25 Oboronlogistics increases volume of construction cargo on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line
10:51 Groundbreaking Iridium Certus® 100 service launches with partner products for land, sea, air and industrial IoT
10:19 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Nov 11
09:58 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
09:16 Crude oil market sees upward price correction

2021 November 10

18:47 KHMO enters into MoU with Hung Hua Construction in relation to building a export cable laying barge
18:27 Port of Ipswich to get first fully mains electric powered hydraulic cranes
18:07 Samskip starts biofuel trial on Samskip Innovator
18:00 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production rose by 2.5%, Y-o-Y
17:41 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
17:29 Exhibition to сommemorate 25 years of MPA’s work in developing maritime Singapore
17:16 MOL, MOL Drybulk, J-ENG sign agreement for trial of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
16:55 Wärtsilä delivers advanced bridge solution for Lindblad Expedition’s polar expedition cruise vessel
16:25 Eurotransit orders Konecranes RMGs for new intermodal terminal in Kazakhstan