2021 November 12 18:05

Claim against Nornickel for reclamation of Dudinka seaport berths fully satisfied by Arbitration Court

The Arbitration Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory has satisfied the claim of the West-Siberia Transport Procsecutor for reclamation of Dudinka seaport berths from unlawful possession, says press center of the West-Siberia Transport Prosecutor's Office.



The vindicatory action covers 30 berths located in the territory of Dudinka seaport. Before privatization they were operated by Norilsk Nickel.



The recourse to a court was based on facts of unlawful use and registration of ownership of real estate owned by the Russian Federation and not included into the list of privatized property under the State Programme approved by the Presidential Order dated 24.12.1993 (No 2284) as port hydraulic engineering facilities particularly servicing the Northern Sea Route.



On 12 November 2021, the Arbitration Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory fully satisfied the claim. The Court’s judgement is not valid yet.